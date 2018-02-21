Siteul RTV.NET foloseste cookies. Continuarea navigarii pe acest site se considera acceptare a politicii de utilizare a cookies. Află mai multe accesand POLITICA COOKIES X
REZULTATE LIGA CAMPIONILOR. Scoruri strânse în meciurile de MIERCURI. Vezi rezumatele VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 4 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 4 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

REZULTATE LIGA CAMPIONILOR. Miercuri s-au jucat ultimele două partide din prima manșă a optimilor de finală din LIGA CAMPIONILOR.

LIGA CAMPIONILOR FC Sevilla - Manchester United 0-0

FC Sevilla: Rico - Jesus Navas, Mercado, Lenglet, Escudero - N'Zonzi, Eder Banega (90 Pizarro) - Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa - Muriel (85 Sandro Ramirez).

Manchester United: De Gea - Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young - McTominay, Matic - Ander Herrera (17 Pogba), Mata (80 Martial), Alexis Sanchez (75 Rashford) - Lukaku.

LIGA CAMPIONILOR Şahtior Doneţk - AS Roma 2-1

Ferreyra 52, Fred 71 / Cengiz Under '41 (REZUMAT VIDEO AICI)

Șahtior Doneţk: Pyatov - Butko, Kryvtsov (45 Ordec), Rakitsky, Ismaily - Stepanenko, Fred - Marlos, Taison, Bernard (90 Kovalenko) - Ferreyra.

AS Roma: Alisson - Florenzi (71 Bruno Peres), Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov - De Rossi, Strootman - Cengiz Under (72 Gerson), Nainggolan (83 Defrel), Perotti - Dzeko.

- meciurile retur se vor juca pe 13 martie

LIGA CAMPIONILOR. Rezultate SURPRIZĂ în meciurile de marţi. VEZI REZUMATELE VIDEO

LIGA CAMPIONILOR Celelalte rezultate:

Juventus - Tottenham 2-2
FC Basel - Manchester City 0-4
FC Porto - Liverpool 0-5
Real Madrid - PSG 3-1
Chelsea - Barcelona 1-1
Bayern Munchen - Beșiktaș 5-0
