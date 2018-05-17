Sesizarea lui Klaus Iohannis, transmisÄƒ Comisiei de la VeneÅ£ia cu privire la legile justiÅ£iei

"AvÃ¢nd Ã®n vedere dezideratul de a se ajunge la soluÈ›ii legislative pe deplin adecvate cadrului constituÈ›ional intern È™i standardelor europene referitoare la independenÈ›a justiÈ›iei, PreÈ™edintele RomÃ¢niei considerÄƒ utilÄƒ organizarea cÃ¢t mai rapidÄƒ a unor consultÄƒri directe Ã®ntre reprezentanÈ›ii autoritÄƒÈ›ilor publice È™i ai societÄƒÈ›ii civile din RomÃ¢nia cu experÈ›ii Comisiei de la VeneÈ›ia", se aratÄƒ Ã®ntr-un comunicat al AdministraÅ£iei prezidenÅ£iale.

VÄƒ prezentÄƒm Ã®n continuare textul solicitÄƒrii adresate Comisiei de la VeneÈ›ia de cÄƒtre PreÈ™edintele RomÃ¢niei, domnul Klaus Iohannis:

â€žDear Mr. President,

A package of three laws attempting to reform the justice sector in Romania are now adopted by Parliament and will be promulgated. Draft law revising law no. 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization and law no. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistracy have each been reviewed by the Constitutional Court twice. However, I consider that their final versions are still not compliant neither with the Romanian constitutional framework nor with the European standards on the independence of justice.

Before promulgating them, and considering the high relevance enjoyed by the opinions of the Venice Commission in general and particularly for the Romanian Constitutional Court, I have decided to address these laws to the Romanian Constitutional Court and to the Venice Commission.

At the same time, I have asked the Constitutional Court to cooperate with the advisory body on constitutional matters of the Council of Europe and make possible that its decision be based on the opinion of the Venice Commission.

Therefore, according to Article 3 of the Resolution (2002) 3, Revised Statute of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, I have the honour to ask the Venice Commission to issue an opinion on draft laws revising law no. 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors, law no. 304/2004 on judicial organization, and law no. 317/2004 on the Superior Council of Magistracy.

Sincerely yours,

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS"