Insignificant artists are promoted on an international level, only for their art to be purchased by large corporations, willing to pay commissions. Evidently, the profits stay with the intermediaries who then redistribute them. The German prosecutors will verify how individuals and multinational companies offer millions of Euro in bribes through art programs trading overvalued artworks. The Berlin prosecutors are investigating a complex artwork, money laundering and corruption scheme involving citizens from multiple countries, such as MIKOLAJ SEKUTOWICZ, ROBERT HANEA, SIMON DE PURY, CONSTANTZE KLEINER, PETRE BADEA and FLORIAN COLDEA.

Several information has surfaced in the Romanian media regarding the support granted to the Therme project by General Florian Coldea through company Aedificia Carpati. Even the 6 million Euro state aid was obtained with Coldea’s help. What was previously unknown was that Coldea and Sekutowicz’s involvement in the art auction world, through which substantial bribes are provided, is enormous and spans on a global level. The Romanian connection of the group is Robert C. HANEA, posing as the CEO of Therme Bucharest, an entertainment venue located on the outskirts of Bucharest.

One of the financial circuits under investigation by the prosecutors includes companies Baltic Company and Ikona sp z.oo that have taken out significant amounts in cash from Polish banks. Through an investment made by Petre Badea of Aedificia Carpati, Florian Coldea owns an art gallery and boasts an impressive art collection in Bucharest, as well. It remains to be seen whether the German prosecutors will reach Coldea’s businesses as well and, if so, what is the reach of the octopus he has built. Mikolaj Sekutowicz has been involved in scandals in Poland in previous years and is suspected of multiple counts of money laundering and artwork traffic.