Articol publicat in: Economie

General Coldea's businesses, under investigation in Germany

Publicat: (acum 56 min) // Actualizat: (acum 47 min) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

The business under suspicion is called the Therme Art Program and spans throughout several countries. 

Insignificant artists are promoted on an international level, only for their art to be purchased by large corporations, willing to pay commissions. Evidently, the profits stay with the intermediaries who then redistribute them. The German prosecutors will verify how individuals and multinational companies offer millions of Euro in bribes through art programs trading overvalued artworks. The Berlin prosecutors are investigating a complex artwork, money laundering and corruption scheme involving citizens from multiple countries, such as MIKOLAJ SEKUTOWICZ, ROBERT HANEA, SIMON DE PURY, CONSTANTZE KLEINER, PETRE BADEA and FLORIAN COLDEA.

Several information has surfaced in the Romanian media regarding the support granted to the Therme project by General Florian Coldea through company Aedificia Carpati. Even the 6 million Euro state aid was obtained with Coldea’s help. What was previously unknown was that Coldea and Sekutowicz’s involvement in the art auction world, through which substantial bribes are provided, is enormous and spans on a global level. The Romanian connection of the group is Robert C. HANEA, posing as the CEO of Therme Bucharest, an entertainment venue located on the outskirts of Bucharest.

One of the financial circuits under investigation by the prosecutors includes companies Baltic Company and Ikona sp z.oo that have taken out significant amounts in cash from Polish banks. Through an investment made by Petre Badea of Aedificia Carpati, Florian Coldea owns an art gallery and boasts an impressive art collection in Bucharest, as well. It remains to be seen whether the German prosecutors will reach Coldea’s businesses as well and, if so, what is the reach of the octopus he has built. Mikolaj Sekutowicz has been involved in scandals in Poland in previous years and is suspected of multiple counts of money laundering and artwork traffic.
loading...
Comenteaza // Vezi comentarii
        Citeste mai mult despre:   
CONSTANTZE KLEINER Florian Coldea MIKOLAJ SEKUTOWICZ Petre Badea program Therme ROBERT HANEA Therme
Daca ti-a placut articolul, urmareste RomaniaTV.NET pe   facebook facebook sau  twitter twitter.
DE ULTIMĂ ORĂ ROMÂNIATV.NET
Klaus Iohannis
Klaus Iohannis: "Unii politicieni, poate cu scopul de...
08 mai, 20:45
0
Sedinta de guvern
Guvernul a adoptat OUG privind referendumul. Dăncilă: Nu...
08 mai, 18:24
0
Radu Mazăre, prins în Madagascar
Radu Mazăre, ARESTAT în Madagascar. Anunţul Poliţiei...
08 mai, 18:57
0
ULTIMA ORĂ: Accident aviatic în România. Prima ipoteză:...
08 mai, 18:27
0
Klaus Iohannis şi Joseph Daul
Iohannis, atac la PSD înainte de summit, la Sibiu: Avem...
08 mai, 18:22
0
WOWBIZ.RO
Doi polițiști au fost filmați în timp ce întrețineau relații intime în mașină, în timpul serviciului VIDEO
Doi polițiști au fost filmați în timp ce întrețineau...
WOWBIZ.RO
Fiica Elenei Udrea a împlinit șapte luni! Eva Maria este superbă și e deja promisă: „Unul e ginerele meu, clar. Vezi ce faci cu zestrea”
Fiica Elenei Udrea a împlinit șapte luni! Eva Maria este...
WOWBIZ.RO
Cum arată de fapt Elena Băsescu! Fără machiaj sau photoshop, probabil că nu ai recunoaște-o AȘA pe stradă pe mezina fostului președinte VIDEO EXCLUSIV
Cum arată de fapt Elena Băsescu! Fără machiaj sau...
StiriNebune.ro
Valentin Ceaușescu a venit la petrecerea Stelei! Cum arată fiul dictatorului la 33 de ani de la Sevilla
Valentin Ceaușescu a venit la petrecerea Stelei! Cum...
StiriNebune.ro
VIDEO Spectacol sau gest umilitor?! Gestul controversat făcut de Judd Trump în finala CM de snooker
VIDEO Spectacol sau gest umilitor?! Gestul controversat...
StiriNebune.ro
Două lesbiene, colege cu Halep, au vorbit deschis depre relația lor! Cum sunt privite în lumea tenisului
Două lesbiene, colege cu Halep, au vorbit deschis depre...
EVZ.RO
Cu ce se APĂRĂ România de ATACUL Rusiei. ARMA INCREDIBILĂ care-l poate OPRI pe PUTIN.
Cu ce se APĂRĂ România de ATACUL Rusiei. ARMA INCREDIBILĂ...
EVZ.RO
Umilință majoră pentru Dragnea și Dăncilă! PSD, lăsat pe dinafară de socialiștii europeni. Refuzați la o întâlnire de maximă importanță pentru familia europeană.
Umilință majoră pentru Dragnea și Dăncilă! PSD, lăsat pe...
EVZ.RO
Veste-şoc la Bruxelles! Dragnea şi alţi lideri politici, în alertă maximă. Iohannis și-a dat acordul.
Veste-şoc la Bruxelles! Dragnea şi alţi lideri politici,...
ŞTIRI CANCAN.RO
Răzvan Ciobanu trebuia să participe la Asia Express. Ce...
0
Cum arată hotelul lui Radu Mazare din Madagascar. Cât...
0
HUFF.RO
De MÂINE începe DEZASTRUL pentru o zodie! Avertisment ASTRAL
De MÂINE începe DEZASTRUL pentru o zodie! Avertisment ASTRAL
HUFF.RO
Doamne ferește! STAȚI în case! Este pentru prima dată acest fenomen în România
Doamne ferește! STAȚI în case! Este pentru prima dată...
HUFF.RO
Astrele NU mai iartă ACEASTĂ ZODIE! Rune 6-12 mai Mihai Voropchievici
Astrele NU mai iartă ACEASTĂ ZODIE! Rune 6-12 mai Mihai...
CAPITAL.RO
Laura Codruța Kovesi pregătește lovitura fatală! Totul se decide la nivel înalt
Laura Codruța Kovesi pregătește lovitura fatală! Totul se...
CAPITAL.RO
Cutremur în Justiție: &#8222;Mi se pare scandalos ceea ce se întâmplă în România&#8221;
Cutremur în Justiție: „Mi se pare scandalos ceea ce...
CAPITAL.RO
Se schimbă banii! Anunțul făcut de Viorica Dăncilă
Se schimbă banii! Anunțul făcut de Viorica Dăncilă
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU PRIGOANĂ! VIORICA a murit la 30 de ani
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum arată sora ei! Ce zici? Seamănă?
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe lângă cafea vor mai primi şi...
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe...
FEMINIS.RO
Ce înseamnă dacă visezi copii
Ce înseamnă dacă visezi copii
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Dragos Gheorghe s-a alÄturat echipei de management a BCR Pensii
Dragos Gheorghe s-a alÄturat echipei de management a BCR...
NOOBZ.RO
Lansare monitoare LG în ploaie de gloanțe la Poligon Joița
Lansare monitoare LG în ploaie de gloanțe la Poligon Joița
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop mai 2019. Se anunță o lună plină de succes
Horoscop mai 2019. Se anunță o lună plină de succes
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop săptămânal 29 aprilie – 5 mai 2019. Pentru a vă atinge obiectivele veți cheltui foarte mulți bani
Horoscop săptămânal 29 aprilie – 5 mai 2019. Pentru a vă...
JURNALUL.RO
HOROSCOP Mihai Voropchievici. Cinci zodii se reinventează în 2019
HOROSCOP Mihai Voropchievici. Cinci zodii se reinventează...
B365.RO
Au apărut cireșele. Cât costă un kilogram în piețele din București
Au apărut cireșele. Cât costă un kilogram în piețele din...
B365.RO
Veşti bune de la primărie. Se dau bani mulţi imediat după Paşte. Care sunt condiţiile
Veşti bune de la primărie. Se dau bani mulţi imediat după...
B365.RO
Primăria se laudă cu lucrări de mântuială la PODUL GRANT. ROSTURILE de DILATAŢIE, asfaltate!
Primăria se laudă cu lucrări de mântuială la PODUL GRANT....
FEMINIS.RO
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția perfectă de dormit, în funcţie de afecţiunile care te supără
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția...
FEMINIS.RO
Cum să primești o cameră mai bună la hotel
Cum să primești o cameră mai bună la hotel
FEMINIS.RO
15 alimente pe care le poți consuma fără să te îngrași
15 alimente pe care le poți consuma fără să te îngrași
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Dragos Gheorghe s-a alÄturat echipei de management a BCR Pensii
Dragos Gheorghe s-a alÄturat echipei de management a BCR...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Trei tineri din Galati revitalizeaza industria arhitecturii navale din Romania
Trei tineri din Galati revitalizeaza industria...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Reteaua de sanatate Regina Maria lanseaza in premiera in Romania serviciul Self Check-In pentru clienti
Reteaua de sanatate Regina Maria lanseaza in premiera in...
PH-ONLINE.RO
ALERTĂ Ministerul Finantelor propune scăderea TVA la alimente și reducerea birocrației ANAF
ALERTĂ Ministerul Finantelor propune scăderea TVA la...
PH-ONLINE.RO
Ce mesaj a postat pe Facebook deputatul PSD Prahova Rodica Paraschiv, dupa vizita Rovanei Plumb la Ploiesti
Ce mesaj a postat pe Facebook deputatul PSD Prahova...
PH-ONLINE.RO
Breaking news/ Radu Mazăre a fost prins în Madagascar!
Breaking news/ Radu Mazăre a fost prins în Madagascar!
COMENTARII



1
EUR
4.7578
RON
08 May
noapte 6 °
zi 19 °
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI DIN ECONOMICA.NET
FANATIK.RO
Cum a fost prins, de fapt, Radu Mazare! Cu cine se afla fostul primar cand a fost ridicat de autoritati
Klaus Iohannis, ATAC DUR la un ministru din guvern! Declaratia care l-a ENERVAT pe presedinte
ALERTA! Un avion s-a PRABUSIT la Ploiesti! Autoritatile s-au deplasat de urgenta la fata locului!
Codruta Kovesi a RUPT TACEREA! Atac DEVASTATOR la Guvern! Fosta sefa a DNA a spus totul
KANALD.RO
Au aparut imagini video din locul in care s-a produs accidentul lui Razvan Ciobanu! Ce se vede pe camere la ora 04:10, cu cateva minute inainte de tragedie
Legistii au finalizat necropsia! Ce s-a descoperit in organismul lui Razvan Ciobanu
Noi detalii despre ultimele ore din viata lui Razvan Ciobanu: s-a aflat de ce era suparat
E oficial: toti romanii ar putea primi 3.000 de lei in fiecare luna
Ultimele joburi adaugate
HUFF.RO
De MÂINE începe DEZASTRUL pentru o zodie! Avertisment ASTRAL
Doamne ferește! STAȚI în case! Este pentru prima dată acest fenomen în România
Astrele NU mai iartă ACEASTĂ ZODIE! Rune 6-12 mai Mihai Voropchievici
CAPITAL.RO
Laura Codruța Kovesi pregătește lovitura fatală! Totul se decide la nivel înalt
Cutremur în Justiție: „Mi se pare scandalos ceea ce se întâmplă în România”
Se schimbă banii! Anunțul făcut de Viorica Dăncilă
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI
JURNALUL.RO
Slăbiți rapid urmând dieta cu ouă
Horoscop săptămânal, 6 - 12 mai. Vărsătorii petrec timp cu o persoană nouă din viața lor
Horoscop mai 2019. Se anunță o lună plină de succes
Horoscop săptămânal 29 aprilie – 5 mai 2019. Pentru a vă atinge obiectivele veți cheltui foarte mulți bani
FEMINIS.RO
Ce înseamnă dacă visezi copii
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția perfectă de dormit, în funcţie de afecţiunile care te supără
Cum să primești o cameră mai bună la hotel
15 alimente pe care le poți consuma fără să te îngrași
StiriNebune.ro
Motivul pentru care Gigi Becali a dat 20.000 de euro ca să mute o nuntă
EXCLUSIV Becali putea pierde FCSB: cine e misterioasa Alina care ar fi luat jumătate din club!
Valentin Ceaușescu a venit la petrecerea Stelei! Cum arată fiul dictatorului la 33 de ani de la Sevilla
NOOBZ.RO
Lansare monitoare LG în ploaie de gloanțe la Poligon Joița
Huawei P30 Pro – Opinia care poate să nu placă fanilor
5 Samsung Galaxy Fold s-au stricat – Explicația!
SPYNEWS.RO
EXCLUSIV / Fata violată de şapte ţărani din Vaslui, umilită încă o dată! Familia victimei este în stare de şoc
VIDEO PAPARAZZI / Vrea adevărul despre moartea lui Răzvan Ciobanu! Avocata designerului, întâlnire-șoc cu iubitul „bătăuș” al acestuia
VIDEO PAPARAZZI / Din Dubai, direct în piaţă la Obor! Ramona Gabor a lăsat manierele şi a făcut un gest de toată jena, în plină stradă
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Dragos Gheorghe s-a alÄturat echipei de management a BCR Pensii
Trei tineri din Galati revitalizeaza industria arhitecturii navale din Romania
Reteaua de sanatate Regina Maria lanseaza in premiera in Romania serviciul Self Check-In pentru clienti
Incepe turul castelelor si palatelor nobiliare SoNoRo Conac
KFETELE.RO
Horoscop vară 2019. Urmează o vară de penitenţă pentru trei zodii. Vor plăti pentru păcatele lor
Cancerul la colon a invins! Medicii nu au mai putut face nimic pentru ea si A MURIT pe patul de spital
Tragedie imensă! Familia e dărămată de durere.​ Gata, s-a terminat lupta pentru ea! Frumoasa blondă s-a stins din viaţă pe patul de spital. A apărut o complicaţie şi medicii nu au mai avut ce sa ii faca
NSTRAVEL.RO
SEJUR EXOTIC 2019-2020 THAILANDA de la 691 euro
REVELION 2020 SRI LANKA de la 1115 euro
REVELION 2020 ZANZIBAR de la 1395 euro
DIVAHAIR.RO
4 native din zodiac care vor rămâne însărcinate de Paște. Ce bucurie
5 medicamente care îți pot distruge sănătatea dacă le iei frecvent
Demonstrat științific: ieșirile cu fetele te ajută să fii sănătoasă
Săptămâna Patimilor condamnă zodiile la nefericire. 3 nativi rămân cu răni deschise tot anul
YVE.RO
Andrei Ștefănescu, dezvăluiri despre nunta Ginei Pistol
Diana Dumitrescu, probleme în timpul sarcinii
Aurelian Temișan, mesaj de susținere pentru Kamara: „Asta înseamnă un părinte de sacrificiu”
Horoscop 9 Mai 2019: astazi nu mai pune la suflet toate lucrurile rele
24 H
CELE MAI CITITE ȘTIRI
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU PRIGOANĂ! VIORICA a murit la 30 de ani
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum arată sora ei! Ce zici? Seamănă?
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe lângă cafea vor mai primi şi...
Au două fetițe, iar acum... ILIE NĂSTASE și AMALIA, din nou împreună! Primele imagini
VIDEO.3ANYWAY.RO
Ce mașini poţi conduce legal pe șoselele din România fără permis de conducere
Schimbare fără precedent la obţinerea permisului auto
Cea mai mare pensie din Romania incasata in luna aprilie. Cine este pensionarul care a primit o avere
Dezamăgire pentru fiica Adrianei Iliescu la Evaluarea Națională. Ce note a obținut după contestații
ACASA.RO
Iti tremura mainile? Iata de ce boli grave poti suferi
Semne care spun ca un barbat este pregatit (sau nu) pentru casatorie
8 trucuri de frumusete pe care doar stilistii de stiu
EDWINKELETI.RO
Cand Leul ia Taurul de coarne. In desert!
x
ARTICOLE PE ACEEAŞI TEMĂ