Articol publicat in: Sport > Sporturi

DIGI SPORT LIVE GYOR CSM BUCURESTI (ora 20:00) LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE TELEKOM SPORT

Publicat: (acum 22 min) // Actualizat: (acum 20 min)

DIGI SPORT LIVE GYOR CSM BUCURESTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE TELEKOM SPORT. GYOR CSM BUCURESTI se joacă, luni, de la ora 20:00, LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE DIGI SPORT TELEKOM SPORT. Meciul dintre GYOR şi CSM BUCURESTI contează pentru Grupa Principală I din LIGA CAMPIONILOR. DIGI SPORT şi TELEKOM SPORT transmit GYOR CSM BUCUERSTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE.

DIGI SPORT LIVE GYOR CSM BUCURESTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE TELEKOM SPORT. GYOR - CSM BUCURESTI va fi un duel între ultimele două câştigătoare ale Ligii Campionilor. DIGI SPORT şi TELEKOM SPORT transmit, luni, de la ora 20:00, GYOR CSM BUCUERSTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE.

GYOR - CSM BUCURESTI este LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE AICI şi AICI.

DIGI SPORT LIVE GYOR CSM BUCURESTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE TELEKOM SPORT. Ambros Martin, selecţionerul României şi antrenorul lui Gyor, a motivat de ce nu vrea să vorbească mai mult în această perioadă despre decizia de a părăsi la vară gruparea maghiară. "Nu vreau să fiu în centrul atenţiei, aşa cum nu am vrut niciodată. Bineînţeles, am vorbit cu clubul, fanii sunt interesaţi de decizia mea, de destinul meu, dar vreau să vorbesc despre asta atunci când va fi momentul, nu acum, când vine meciul din Liga Campionilor împotriva CSM Bucuresti. Acesta este cel mai important lucru. Persoana mea nu este esenţială acum, ci meciurile viitoare", a spus antrenorul lui Gyor. DIGI SPORT şi TELEKOM SPORT transmit, luni, de la ora 20:00, GYOR CSM BUCUERSTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE.

DIGI SPORT LIVE GYOR CSM BUCURESTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE TELEKOM SPORT. Helle Thomsen, antrenoarea lui CSM Bucuresti, a vorbit despre întâlnirea de, luni, cu Gyor. "Ne aşteaptă un meci greu, este o echipă puternică. Dar în ultimul meci direct, cred că am făcut un joc bun. Bineînţeles că ne-am fi dorit să jucăm şi acum tot în faţa propriilor suporteri, dar pentru asemenea meciuri se antrenează jucătoarele. Este unul dintre meciurile mari şi toţi cei din handbal iubesc aceste confruntări. Să sperăm că va fi bine", a spus Helle Thomsen înainte de GYOR CSM BUCUERSTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE DIGI SPORT TELEKOM SPORT.

DIGI SPORT LIVE GYOR CSM BUCURESTI LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE TELEKOM SPORT. Clasamentul la zi înainte de meciul GYOR - CSM BUCURESTI

24 februarie: Rostov – Nykobing 32-22

25 februarie: Midtjylland – Krim 24-24

26 februarie: Gyor – CSM Bucuresti

CLASAMENT

GYOR CSM BUCURESTI se joacă, luni, de la ora 20:00, LIVE VIDEO STREAM ONLINE DIGI SPORT TELEKOM SPORT. Meciul dintre GYOR şi CSM BUCURESTI contează pentru Grupa Principală I din LIGA CAMPIONILOR.
