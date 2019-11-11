Articol publicat in: Politica

Rezultate alegeri prezidentiale 2019 în Bucureşti. BEC: Iohannis, câştigător în Capitală. Dăncilă, peste Barna doar în Sectorul 5

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum o oră) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti. Klaus Iohannis este câştigătorul primului tur al alegerilor prezidenţiale din 10 noiembrie 2019 în Capitală. Liderul USR Dan Barna s-a clasat pe locul al doilea în preferinţele bucureştenilor. Candidatul PSD Viorica Dăncilă l-a surclasat pe candidatul USR doar în sectorul 5, diferenţa dintre cei doi fiind de puţin peste 1.000 de voturi. 

Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 1:

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 32.9%, 40,138 de voturi

ILIE-DAN BARNA - 25.82%, 31,502 voturi

VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 16.31%, 19,895 voturi

MIRCEA DIACONU - 10.37%, 12,655 voturi

THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 9.27%, 11,316 voturi

Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 2:

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 32.47%, 51,740 voturi

ILIE-DAN BARNA - 23.98%, 38,203 voturi

VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 18.15%, 28,924 voturi

MIRCEA DIACONU - 11.44%, 18,227 voturi

THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 8.04%, 12,816 voturi


Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 3:

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 31.5%, 60,136 voturi

ILIE-DAN BARNA - 26.19%, 49,996 voturi

VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 17.07%, 32,595 voturi

MIRCEA DIACONU - 11.24%, 21,450 voturi

THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 8.04%, 15,347 voturi


Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 4:

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 31.31%, 44,696 voturi

ILIE-DAN BARNA - 24.45%, 34,913 voturi

VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 18.16%, 25,929 voturi

MIRCEA DIACONU - 11.62%, 16,597 voturi

THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 7.6%, 10,851 voturi


Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 5:

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 30.98%, 35,542 voturi

VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 21.41%, 24,565 voturi

ILIE-DAN BARNA - 20.46%, 23,469 voturi

MIRCEA DIACONU - 12.47%, 14,301voturi

THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 7.47%, 8,570 voturi


Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 6:

KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 31.55%, 57.546 voturi

ILIE-DAN BARNA - 26.55%, 48.422 voturi

VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 17.17%, 31.315 voturi

MIRCEA DIACONU - 10.88%, 19.841 voturi

THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 8.07%, 14.715 voturi
