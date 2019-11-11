Rezultate alegeri prezidentiale 2019 în Bucureşti. BEC: Iohannis, câştigător în Capitală. Dăncilă, peste Barna doar în Sectorul 5

Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 1:
KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 32.9%, 40,138 de voturi
ILIE-DAN BARNA - 25.82%, 31,502 voturi
VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 16.31%, 19,895 voturi
MIRCEA DIACONU - 10.37%, 12,655 voturi
THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 9.27%, 11,316 voturi
Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 2:
KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 32.47%, 51,740 voturi
ILIE-DAN BARNA - 23.98%, 38,203 voturi
VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 18.15%, 28,924 voturi
MIRCEA DIACONU - 11.44%, 18,227 voturi
THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 8.04%, 12,816 voturi
Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 3:
KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 31.5%, 60,136 voturi
ILIE-DAN BARNA - 26.19%, 49,996 voturi
VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 17.07%, 32,595 voturi
MIRCEA DIACONU - 11.24%, 21,450 voturi
THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 8.04%, 15,347 voturi
Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 4:
KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 31.31%, 44,696 voturi
ILIE-DAN BARNA - 24.45%, 34,913 voturi
VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 18.16%, 25,929 voturi
MIRCEA DIACONU - 11.62%, 16,597 voturi
THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 7.6%, 10,851 voturi
Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 5:
KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 30.98%, 35,542 voturi
VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 21.41%, 24,565 voturi
ILIE-DAN BARNA - 20.46%, 23,469 voturi
MIRCEA DIACONU - 12.47%, 14,301voturi
THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 7.47%, 8,570 voturi
Rezultate alegeri prezidenţiale 2019 Bucureşti, sector 6:
KLAUS-WERNER IOHANNIS - 31.55%, 57.546 voturi
ILIE-DAN BARNA - 26.55%, 48.422 voturi
VASILICA-VIORICA DĂNCILĂ - 17.17%, 31.315 voturi
MIRCEA DIACONU - 10.88%, 19.841 voturi
THEODOR PALEOLOGU - 8.07%, 14.715 voturi