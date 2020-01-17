Articol publicat in: Extern

Masacru pe un pod din centrul Bagdadului. Poliţia a tras în manifestanţi, cel puţin doi morţi şi 23 de răniţi VIDEO

Manifestaţii violente vineri seara, în capitala Irak-ului, Bagdad. Poliţia a încercat să-i disperseze pe protestatari cu gaze lacrimogene şi chiar a tras cu gloanţe în aceştia.

Militarii au primit ordin să se năpustească asupra manifestanţilor în zona podului Al-Sinak, din zona Pieţii Tahrir, unde s-a produs un adevărat carnagiu. Bilanţul provizoriu indică doi morţi şi 23 de răniţi. Una dintre victime este un adolescent în vârstă de 15 ani, după cum relatează mass-media irakiană.

Există riscul ca situaţia să escaladeze, sute de persoane îndreptându-se spre zona respectivă, înfuriate de reacţia forţelor de ordine.

