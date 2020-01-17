Masacru pe un pod din centrul Bagdadului. Poliţia a tras în manifestanţi, cel puţin doi morţi şi 23 de răniţi VIDEO

Militarii au primit ordin să se năpustească asupra manifestanţilor în zona podului Al-Sinak, din zona Pieţii Tahrir, unde s-a produs un adevărat carnagiu. Bilanţul provizoriu indică doi morţi şi 23 de răniţi. Una dintre victime este un adolescent în vârstă de 15 ani, după cum relatează mass-media irakiană.

Există riscul ca situaţia să escaladeze, sute de persoane îndreptându-se spre zona respectivă, înfuriate de reacţia forţelor de ordine.

Foto jos cu unul dintre cei ucişi, Hassan Hadi Al-Zaidi:

Chaos tonight in #Baghdad al-Sinak bridge as security forces started to use tear gas canisters against protesters who started to push back security forces on the bridge. Local reports claim that 1 protester died & more than a dozen others have been wounded#IraqProtests #العراق pic.twitter.com/KmEcERW3mJ