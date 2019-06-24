Tragedie în aer: două avioane de luptă Eurofighter s-au ciocnit deasupra Germaniei

UPDATE: Epva aviuoanelor distruse a căzut în propierea unei păduri ar fi provocat un incendiu. În imaginile video de la locul accidentului se vede fum gros, negru care se degajă în atmosferă.

Unele dintre părţi ale aparatului prăbuşit au căzut într-o zonă populată, a confirmat publicaţia locală SVZ.

UPDATE: Ministrul de Interne a confirmat tragedia. Avioanele au intrat în coliziune deasupra unei zone rezidenţiale şi s-au prăbuşit, au informat oficialităţile germane.

Accidentul a avut loc în nordul lacului Fleesensee, în apropierea localităţii Malchow.

Potrivit celui de-al treilea pilot, martor al incidentului, cei doi piloţi ar putea fi în viaţă, el văzându-i catapultându-se.

The wreckage of the destroyed aircraft has fallen on a nearby forest and apparently sparked a fire. A video posted on the social media by a local radio broadcaster shows plumes of black smoke billowing over a forest at the alleged crash site. Some parts of the planes also hit a residential area, a local newspaper, SVZ, reports.



he pilots reportedly managed to eject and survive the ordeal.There have been no data about any casualties on the ground so far.

#Breaking: Just in - Video of after the crash at the northern Fleesensee lake near the town of Malchow in #Germany, when Two Eurofighter jets have crashed into each other. pic.twitter.com/Ch7oSH7686

