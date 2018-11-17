REZULTATE MATEMATICĂ CONCURS "LAURENŢIU PANAITOPOL" 2018. Verifică aici punctajul

Documente atasate:
REZULTATE MATEMATICĂ CONCURS "LAURENŢIU PANAITOPOL" 2018. Prestigiosul Concurs National de Matematica “Laurentiu Panaitopol” si-a anuntat castigatorii.
REZULTATE MATEMATICĂ CONCURS "LAURENŢIU PANAITOPOL" 2018. Elevii şi-au testat sâmbătă cunoştinţele de matematică într-un concurs devenit tradiţional, organizat la Colegiul Naţional Spiru Haret.
REZULTATE MATEMATICĂ CONCURS "LAURENŢIU PANAITOPOL" 2018. Prestigiosul Concurs National de Matematica “Laurentiu Panaitopol” si-a anuntat castigatorii.