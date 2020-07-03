Articol publicat in: Life

Cel mai tare jucător de World of Warcraft s-a sinucis la doar 31 de ani. Şocul este total, era unul dintre cei mai bogaţi video gameri

Publicat: (acum 47 min) // Actualizat: (acum 47 min) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Byron Bernstein, mai cunoscut sub numele de Reckful, s-a sinucis joi, la vârsta de 31 de ani. El era un excepţional jucător de videogaming, dar de doi ani ţinea şi un podcast foarte unrmărit, "La ceai cu Byron", unde avea invitaţi de marcă din lumea jocurilor online.

Reckful era deja o legendă a jocurilor video, el încheind timp de şase sezoane succesive pe primul loc în clasamentul World of Warcraft. A fost prima persoană care a atins ratingul 3000 şi a câştigat turneul Major League Gaming's World of Warcraft. El la rândul său a lansat mai multe jocuri video, iar în 2017 The Gazette Review îl plasa pe locul 4 în Top 10 al celor mai bogaţi streameri.

De altfel, chiar înainte de moarte el a lucrat la propriul său joc video, Everland. În ianuarie a postat pe Youtube un video în care vorbea despre lupta sa cu depresia.
