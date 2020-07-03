Cel mai tare jucător de World of Warcraft s-a sinucis la doar 31 de ani. Şocul este total, era unul dintre cei mai bogaţi video gameri

Reckful era deja o legendă a jocurilor video, el încheind timp de şase sezoane succesive pe primul loc în clasamentul World of Warcraft. A fost prima persoană care a atins ratingul 3000 şi a câştigat turneul Major League Gaming's World of Warcraft. El la rândul său a lansat mai multe jocuri video, iar în 2017 The Gazette Review îl plasa pe locul 4 în Top 10 al celor mai bogaţi streameri.

De altfel, chiar înainte de moarte el a lucrat la propriul său joc video, Everland. În ianuarie a postat pe Youtube un video în care vorbea despre lupta sa cu depresia.

Before I got into NHL World of Warcraft was my passion for 10 years. Reckful was one of the streamers I watched the most when I played WoW. Mental health issues needs to be taken seriously every time and we have to get rid of the stigma to talk about it. Rest in peace legend♥️ https://t.co/qvxKJw5Smj