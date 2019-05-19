Articol publicat in: Life

Ducii Harry şi Meghan de Sussex, un an de la căsătorie. Fotografii în premieră publicate pe internet VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Ducii Harry şi Meghan de Sussex au marcat un an de la căsătorie printr-o serie de 14 fotografii publicate duminică pe contul lor de pe reţeaua de socializare online Instagram.

Dintre cele 14 fotografii, unele sunt făcute publice în premieră.

"Mulţumim pentru toată dragostea şi sprijinul arătate de atât de mulţi dintre voi, din toată lumea. Fiecare dintre voi a făcut această zi şi mai plină de semnificaţie", se arată în mesajul care însoţeşte fotografiile.

Prinţul Harry, în vârstă de 34 de ani, al şaselea în ordinea succesiunii la tronul Marii Britanii, şi fosta actriţă americană Meghan Markle, în vârstă de 37 de ani, s-au căsătorit pe 19 mai 2018, după o relaţie de doi ani. Ceremonia de nuntă, care a avut loc la capela St. George de pe domeniul Windsor, a fost una impresionantă, tradiţională, presărată cu elemente moderne, care s-a desfăşurat sub privirile lumii întregi.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, primul lor copil, s-a născut într-un spital privat din centrul Londrei, pe 6 mai.

Cel de-al optulea strănepot al reginei Elizabeth a II-a a Marii Britanii este al şaptelea în ordinea succesiunii la tron.

 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

O postare distribuită de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) peMai 19, 2019 at 12:53 PDT
