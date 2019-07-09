Articol publicat in: Extern

Inundaţii istorice în Spania, imagini apocaliptice. Şi capitala SUA, Washington DC, se află sub ape VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum o oră) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

În timp ce sudul Spaniei se topeşte sub caniculă, nordul abia mai face faţă prăpădului adus de viituri. S-au consemnat recorduri istorice de precipitaţii, 100 de litri pe metru pătrat, în numai o oră.

Cel mai afectat a fost oraşul Tafalla, din Provincia Navarra. Consiliul municipal solicită ca localitatea să fie declarată ca fiind sub stare catastrofică şi guvernul de la Madrid să ajute în mod corespunzător la remedirea situaţiei.

După mai puţin de o oră de ploaie cei 10.000 de locuitori au început să se teamă pentru vieţile lor, apa năvalnică a râului Cidacos depăşind pe străzi înălţimea de un metru.
loading...
Comenteaza // Vezi comentarii
        Citeste mai mult despre:   
Cidacos râu inundatii spania maşini luate de ape ploi torenţiale provincia navarra Tafalla
Daca ti-a placut articolul, urmareste RomaniaTV.NET pe   facebook facebook sau  twitter twitter.
DE ULTIMĂ ORĂ ROMÂNIATV.NET
Viorica Dancila la vot
Viorica Dăncilă: Alegeri prezidenţiale pe 10 noiembrie,...
09 iul, 13:37
0
Imagine de la accidentul din Satu Mare
Două maşini s-au ciocnit frontal, în Satu Mare. Sunt...
09 iul, 13:43
0
Ministerul Justiţiei publică astăzi rapoartele GRECO, în limbile română şi engleză
Comisia GRECO va evalua în continuare implementarea...
09 iul, 11:50
0
Şofer ameninţat cu pistolul, pe Valea Prahovei
Şofer ameninţat cu pistolul, pe Valea Prahovei, de un...
09 iul, 13:10
0
Carmen Dan, audiată la Comisia parlamentară care anchetează presupusele fraude de la alegerile europarlamentare
Carmen Dan, la Comisia parlamentară privind posibile...
09 iul, 13:18
0
WOWBIZ.RO
Mâna unui copil de 2 ani a fost blocată între scările rulante la mall. Ce s-a întâmplat apoi
Mâna unui copil de 2 ani a fost blocată între scările...
WOWBIZ.RO
CICLONUL se apropie! Ce trebuie să știe românii. ALERTĂ de la ANM!
CICLONUL se apropie! Ce trebuie să știe românii. ALERTĂ...
WOWBIZ.RO
Ce legătură exista între Oreste Teodorescu și actorul care s-a sinucis? Marian Rădulescu era interesat de taberele de spiritualitate organizate de vedeta de televiziune
Ce legătură exista între Oreste Teodorescu și actorul...
StiriNebune.ro
FOTO Fosta iubită a lui Dragnea merge la Bruxelles!
FOTO Fosta iubită a lui Dragnea merge la Bruxelles!
StiriNebune.ro
Doroftei paraseste definitiv Romania, alaturi de familie. Și-a făcut bagajele și nu s-a mai uitat în spate
Doroftei paraseste definitiv Romania, alaturi de familie....
StiriNebune.ro
Geambașu,entuziasmat de victoria autoritară a Simonei Halep: „I-a tăiat chirurgical elanul lui Gauff. Și vedem ceva important”
Geambașu,entuziasmat de victoria autoritară a Simonei...
EVZ.RO
Fortăreața lui Putin de la granița cu România, întărită cu rachete. Rusia pretinde că poate reactiva situri nucleare.
Fortăreața lui Putin de la granița cu România, întărită...
EVZ.RO
Avertismentul ministrului ungar de Externe. Mutarea Guvernului de la București atrage furia Budapestei.
Avertismentul ministrului ungar de Externe. Mutarea...
EVZ.RO
Creștinarea Prințului Archie, umbrită de absența Reginei Elisabeta. Anunț trist lansat recent în Familia Regală Britanică. Update.
Creștinarea Prințului Archie, umbrită de absența Reginei...
ŞTIRI CANCAN.RO
BOMBĂ! Dani Oțil se însoară cu "Miss Funduleț". Bobonete...
0
Un ciclon se apropie periculos de România. ANM, în alertă
0
HUFF.RO
Neti Sandu – Viața acestei zodii se schimbă radical
Neti Sandu – Viața acestei zodii se schimbă radical
HUFF.RO
Horoscop zilnic 9 iulie 2019 – Ies adevăruri dureroase, se va plânge mult
Horoscop zilnic 9 iulie 2019 – Ies adevăruri dureroase,...
HUFF.RO
Horoscop Neti Sandu 8 iulie 2019 – Dau lovitura și își revin cu finanțele
Horoscop Neti Sandu 8 iulie 2019 – Dau lovitura și își...
CAPITAL.RO
Ieșire fără precedent a Vioricăi Dăncilă. Dă de pământ cu șeful de la drumuri și nu numai.
Ieșire fără precedent a Vioricăi Dăncilă. Dă de pământ...
CAPITAL.RO
Liviu Dragnea, agresat în închisoare de mai mulți deținuți. Ce au putut să-i facă aceștia. Irina Tănase, în alertă
Liviu Dragnea, agresat în închisoare de mai mulți...
CAPITAL.RO
Cum a cedat Dăncilă șantajului ungurilor! Acuzații de trădare națională: &#8222;Politică antinațională&#8221;
Cum a cedat Dăncilă șantajului ungurilor! Acuzații de...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU PRIGOANĂ! VIORICA a murit la 30 de ani
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum arată sora ei! Ce zici? Seamănă?
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe lângă cafea vor mai primi şi...
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe...
FEMINIS.RO
Ce înseamnă dacă te visezi în orașul natal
Ce înseamnă dacă te visezi în orașul natal
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
O romanca, vicepresedinta celei mai mari retele mondiale de business pentru femei - Professional Womenâs Network
O romanca, vicepresedinta celei mai mari retele mondiale...
NOOBZ.RO
Se întâmplă în tech luni, 27 mai 2019 
Se întâmplă în tech luni, 27 mai 2019 
JURNALUL.RO
ATENTIE! Cum sa reduci HIPERTENSIUNEA arteriala in 5 minute fara medicamente!
ATENTIE! Cum sa reduci HIPERTENSIUNEA arteriala in 5...
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop săptămânal, 8 - 14 iulie. Racii se gândesc serios la problemele financiare
Horoscop săptămânal, 8 - 14 iulie. Racii se gândesc...
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop iulie 2019. Ai parte de o lună plină de iubire şi afecţiune
Horoscop iulie 2019. Ai parte de o lună plină de iubire...
B365.RO
Anunț important al STB! Se înființează o nouă linie de autobuz
Anunț important al STB! Se înființează o nouă linie de...
B365.RO
Anunț pentru bucureștenii din acest sector! Nu vor mai plăti taxă de gunoi
Anunț pentru bucureștenii din acest sector! Nu vor mai...
B365.RO
Gabriela Firea a explodat! Pe cine dă în judecată
Gabriela Firea a explodat! Pe cine dă în judecată
FEMINIS.RO
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția perfectă de dormit, în funcţie de afecţiunile care te supără
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția...
FEMINIS.RO
Vezi ce risc prezinți să faci atac cerebral sau atac de cord
Vezi ce risc prezinți să faci atac cerebral sau atac de cord
FEMINIS.RO
6 trăsături importante ale Săgetătorilor
6 trăsături importante ale Săgetătorilor
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
O romanca, vicepresedinta celei mai mari retele mondiale de business pentru femei - Professional Womenâs Network
O romanca, vicepresedinta celei mai mari retele mondiale...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Romania, prezenta cu doua echipe de robotica la Maryland Tech Invitational
Romania, prezenta cu doua echipe de robotica la Maryland...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Microberaria Bere Bucuresti de Cartier din Corbeanca primeste finantare de la OTP Bank
Microberaria Bere Bucuresti de Cartier din Corbeanca...
PH-ONLINE.RO
Când va spune PSD numele candidatului la alegerile prezidențiale
Când va spune PSD numele candidatului la alegerile...
PH-ONLINE.RO
Cum raspunde Raul Petrescu insultelor primarului Dobre
Cum raspunde Raul Petrescu insultelor primarului Dobre
PH-ONLINE.RO
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu, poezie pentru Dăncilă:"Viorica Ot-Bârzoi/Dă drumul la țuțuroi/Sar lovele, sar scântei,/Într-o mare de viței/Care-mpung și fac ca dracii/S-ajungă la țâța vacii..."
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu, poezie pentru Dăncilă:\"Viorica...
COMENTARII



1
EUR
4.7269
RON
09 Jul
noapte 17 °
zi 25 °
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI DIN ECONOMICA.NET
FANATIK.RO
LIVE VIDEO Simona Halep-Shuai Zhang SE JOACA ACUM! Pentru SEMIFINALE la Wimbledon
ALERTA! Cutremur ASTAZI in Romania! Anuntul OFICIAL al seismologilor
Veste IMENSA pentru romanii din Diaspora! Statul le da BANI sa vina ACASA! Sumele sunt CONSIDERABILE
ALERTA pentru romanii care circula pe aceste drumuri! Se fac JAFURI la drumul mare! Avertismentul politiei
KANALD.RO
Femeia care va candida la Preşedinţie: Vreau să facem din România o ţară în care oamenii îşi împlinesc visurile, o ţară a poveştilor de succes
Rezultate Bacalaureat 2019: s-au publicat notele! Lista oficiala pe judete
Scandalos: Ce pensie va avea Gabriela Firea la batranete! Suma este astronomica
Roxana de la "Puterea Dragostei "s-a facut de ras! S-a pozat sexy in baie, dar toata lumea a observat un detaliu rusinos
Ultimele joburi adaugate
HUFF.RO
Neti Sandu – Viața acestei zodii se schimbă radical
Horoscop zilnic 9 iulie 2019 – Ies adevăruri dureroase, se va plânge mult
Horoscop Neti Sandu 8 iulie 2019 – Dau lovitura și își revin cu finanțele
CAPITAL.RO
Ieșire fără precedent a Vioricăi Dăncilă. Dă de pământ cu șeful de la drumuri și nu numai.
Liviu Dragnea, agresat în închisoare de mai mulți deținuți. Ce au putut să-i facă aceștia. Irina Tănase, în alertă
Cum a cedat Dăncilă șantajului ungurilor! Acuzații de trădare națională: „Politică antinațională”
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI
JURNALUL.RO
ATENTIE! Cum sa reduci HIPERTENSIUNEA arteriala in 5 minute fara medicamente!
Horoscop săptămânal, 8 - 14 iulie. Racii se gândesc serios la problemele financiare
Nu mai aruncaţi seminţele de pepene! Iată cât de sănătoase sunt
Horoscop iulie 2019. Ai parte de o lună plină de iubire şi afecţiune
FEMINIS.RO
Ce înseamnă dacă te visezi în orașul natal
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția perfectă de dormit, în funcţie de afecţiunile care te supără
Vezi ce risc prezinți să faci atac cerebral sau atac de cord
6 trăsături importante ale Săgetătorilor
StiriNebune.ro
FOTO Fosta iubită a lui Dragnea merge la Bruxelles!
Doroftei paraseste definitiv Romania, alaturi de familie. Și-a făcut bagajele și nu s-a mai uitat în spate
Deținuții l-au dat de gol pe Cristi Borcea! Se întâmplă după 5 luni de arest
NOOBZ.RO
Se întâmplă în tech luni, 27 mai 2019 
Soarta telefonului tău Huawei – Prima parte
Lansare monitoare LG în ploaie de gloanțe la Poligon Joița
SPYNEWS.RO
VIDEO PAPARAZZI / Imagini rare cu antrenorul care trebuie să câştige campionatul cu FCSB! Iată ce face Bogdan Andone în timpul liber
VIDEO PAPARAZZI / Ce-i mai plac aroganţele! Cum se răsfaţă Cristina Ich atunci când Alex Piţurcă nu e prin preajmă
Minora răpită de interlopi, dusă la altar de Costel Corduneanu! Detalii exclusive
KFETELE.RO
Ea a murit de CANCER din cauza unei ALUNIȚE banale. Dacă și tu ai o aluniță care arată așa, mergi urgent la control. Cum arată alunițele cancerigene, deși par banale
ULTIMĂ ORĂ! A pierdut lupta cu cancerul în urmă cu puțin timp
Andreea Curiman are iubit nou! Mulți spun că seamănă cu None
NSTRAVEL.RO
REVELION 2020 DUBAI de la 825 euro
REVELION 2020 BALI de la 1499 euro
REVELION 2020 ZANZIBAR de la 1395 euro
DIVAHAIR.RO
Haine pe care o femeie stilată nu le mai poartă după 30 de ani
Cele două culori pe care nu ar trebui să le porti niciodată împreună
De ce este Scorpionul cea mai periculoasă zodie
3 zodii care vor înșela în 2019
YVE.RO
Horoscop 10 Iulie 2019: astăzi Taurii se bucură câștiguri semnificative
Horoscop Pesti Azi – 10 Iulie 2019
Horoscop Varsator Azi – 10 Iulie 2019
Horoscop Capricorn Azi – 10 Iulie 2019
24 H
CELE MAI CITITE ȘTIRI
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU PRIGOANĂ! VIORICA a murit la 30 de ani
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum arată sora ei! Ce zici? Seamănă?
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe lângă cafea vor mai primi şi...
Au două fetițe, iar acum... ILIE NĂSTASE și AMALIA, din nou împreună! Primele imagini
VIDEO.3ANYWAY.RO
Ce mașini poţi conduce legal pe șoselele din România fără permis de conducere
Schimbare fără precedent la obţinerea permisului auto
Cea mai mare pensie din Romania incasata in luna aprilie. Cine este pensionarul care a primit o avere
Dezamăgire pentru fiica Adrianei Iliescu la Evaluarea Națională. Ce note a obținut după contestații
ACASA.RO
Recomandarile Ministerului Sanatatii pentru prevenirea infectarii intepaturilor de tantari
5 cerinte dubioase ale partenerului de cuplu care trebuie sa te puna pe fuga
Reduceri de vara LaFemme
EDWINKELETI.RO
Cand Leul ia Taurul de coarne. In desert!
x
ARTICOLE PE ACEEAŞI TEMĂ