Inundaţii istorice în Spania, imagini apocaliptice. Şi capitala SUA, Washington DC, se află sub ape VIDEO

Cel mai afectat a fost oraşul Tafalla, din Provincia Navarra. Consiliul municipal solicită ca localitatea să fie declarată ca fiind sub stare catastrofică şi guvernul de la Madrid să ajute în mod corespunzător la remedirea situaţiei.

După mai puţin de o oră de ploaie cei 10.000 de locuitori au început să se teamă pentru vieţile lor, apa năvalnică a râului Cidacos depăşind pe străzi înălţimea de un metru.

#Update: Just in - i am getting reports the rooftop leak of the #Metro in Virginia square in Washington #DC, is linked to a flood above of heavy rain fall what is leaking into the subway. #US Video Credit: @b_radzinsky pic.twitter.com/6aWoqHOL0i