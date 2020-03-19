Michel Barnier, negociatorul-şef al Uniunii Europene pentru Brexit, infectat cu coronavirus

"Vreau să vă informez că am fost testat pozitiv cu COVID19. Sunt bine, într-o stare bună. Urmez instrucţiunile necesare. Pentru toţi cei afectaţi deja cu acest virus şi pentru cei aflaţi deja în izolare, vă transmit că vom reuşi să trecem pentru asta cu bine", a scris Michel Barnier pe Twitter.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.