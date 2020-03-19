Articol publicat in: Extern

Michel Barnier, negociatorul-şef al Uniunii Europene pentru Brexit, infectat cu coronavirus

Michel Barnier, negociatorul-şef al Uniunii Europene pentru Brexit, a fost infectat cu coronavirus. 

"Vreau să vă informez că am fost testat pozitiv cu COVID19. Sunt bine, într-o stare bună. Urmez instrucţiunile necesare. Pentru toţi cei afectaţi deja cu acest virus şi pentru cei aflaţi deja în izolare, vă transmit că vom reuşi să trecem pentru asta cu bine", a scris Michel Barnier pe Twitter.
