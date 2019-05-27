Articol publicat in: Politica

Rezultate europarlamentare 2019 - 72,8% pentru PSD, în comuna natală a lui Liviu Dragnea

Publicat: (acum o oră) // Actualizat: (acum o oră)

Peste 72% din alegătorii din comuna natală a liderului PSD Liviiu Dragnea, Gratia, din judeţul Teleorman, au votat pentru PSD, conform rezultatelor provizorii ale alegerilor europrlamentare de duminică, citate de news.ro. La Videle, localitate din care provin premierul Viorica Dăncilă şi ministrul de Interne Carmen Dan, scorul PSD a fost de 44%.

Conform rezultatelor provizorii, la Gratia au votat 1432 de alegători: PSD - 72.8% (1043 de voturi), PNL - 11% (158 voturi), Alianţa USR PLUS - 7.7% (110 voturi).

La Videle, din totalul de 4509 voturi, PSD a obţinut - 44% (1995 voturi), PNL - 23% (1042 voturi), USR - 13% (589 voturi).

În judeţul Teleorman, prezenţa la vot a fost 51.96% (161.870), iar potrivit rezultatelor provizorii de la ora 7.30, PSD a obtinut 47% (74358 voturi), PNL - 26.7% (41727 voturi) şi Alianţa USR PLUSr 8.8 % (13761 voturi).
