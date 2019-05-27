Rezultate europarlamentare 2019 - 72,8% pentru PSD, în comuna natală a lui Liviu Dragnea

Conform rezultatelor provizorii, la Gratia au votat 1432 de alegători: PSD - 72.8% (1043 de voturi), PNL - 11% (158 voturi), Alianţa USR PLUS - 7.7% (110 voturi).
La Videle, din totalul de 4509 voturi, PSD a obţinut - 44% (1995 voturi), PNL - 23% (1042 voturi), USR - 13% (589 voturi).
În judeţul Teleorman, prezenţa la vot a fost 51.96% (161.870), iar potrivit rezultatelor provizorii de la ora 7.30, PSD a obtinut 47% (74358 voturi), PNL - 26.7% (41727 voturi) şi Alianţa USR PLUSr 8.8 % (13761 voturi).