Imagini ŞOCANTE în SUA: Un bărbat a intrat cu maşina într-o mulţime de protestatari şi a împuşcat o persoană VIDEO

Un incident grav s-a petrecu, duminică, în timpul unor proteste din Seattle. Un bărbat a intrat cu maşina într-o mulţime de protestatari, apoi a împuşcat şi rănit un manifestant care l-a înfruntat atunci când s-a oprit, potrivit poliţiei şi înregistrărilor video făcute de martori, informează Reuters..

Foto: FOTO: Twitter

Pompieri l-au preluat pe bărbatul împuşcat şi l-au condus la spital, a anunţat Poliţia din Seattle.

Bărbatul se afla în stare stabilă, potrivit aceleiaşi surse.

Nicio altă persoană nu a fost rănită, a anunţat poliţia.

Într-o înregistrare video, suspectul este surprins ieşind din maşină, în timp ce aceasta era înconjurată de manifestanţi. Bărbatul agită o puşcă şi se precipită în mulţime, după care se predă poliţiei.

Acest incident, care a avut loc duminică (ora locală), contrastează cu manifestaţii paşnice care au avut loc în weekend, declanşate de moartea lui George Floyd la 25 mai, pe mâna poliţiei, la Minneapolis.
