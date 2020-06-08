Imagini ŞOCANTE în SUA: Un bărbat a intrat cu maşina într-o mulţime de protestatari şi a împuşcat o persoană VIDEO

Pompieri l-au preluat pe bărbatul împuşcat şi l-au condus la spital, a anunţat Poliţia din Seattle.

Bărbatul se afla în stare stabilă, potrivit aceleiaşi surse.

Nicio altă persoană nu a fost rănită, a anunţat poliţia.

Într-o înregistrare video, suspectul este surprins ieşind din maşină, în timp ce aceasta era înconjurată de manifestanţi. Bărbatul agită o puşcă şi se precipită în mulţime, după care se predă poliţiei.

Acest incident, care a avut loc duminică (ora locală), contrastează cu manifestaţii paşnice care au avut loc în weekend, declanşate de moartea lui George Floyd la 25 mai, pe mâna poliţiei, la Minneapolis.

The moment the police took the man who drove his car into protesters and shot one person into custody. #Seattleprotest #WesternBarricade pic.twitter.com/dxLoeCM7a9

Just now in Seattle. A man drove into the protest. He then shoots a protester in the arm. Then he gets out of the car, and walks to the police line.



Who is this man? Why did he walk directly to the police line? Something is not right here.



pic.twitter.com/0g3PqL2pSz