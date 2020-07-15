Articol publicat in: Societate

Vă mai amintiţi de Nadya Suleman, femeia însărcinată cu 8 copii? Cum arată acum, la 11 ani după ce a născut

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Nadya Suleman a devenit cunoscută în urma cu 11 ani, când anunţa faptul că era însărcinată cu opt copii. Imaginea cu burta ei imensă a devenit virală pe Internet, la acea vreme.

Toată lumea este curioasă cum arată acum Nadya şi cum sunt copiii ei. Recent, a sărbătorit ziua de naștere a octupleților, aceștia au împlinit 11 ani. Înainte să îi nască pe cei opt, Nadia mai avea încă șase acasă.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My family and I have been asked what we eat on an average day. I must first address that being vegan is not more costly; on the contrary, buying plant based whole foods in bulk is cost effective. The processed foods cost more because you are paying for convenience. We avoid processed foods primarily because they contain a plethora of unnatural ingredients and are unhealthy (simply because a food is vegan doesn’t make it healthy). We cook daily from scratch (Nariyah and Maliyah are slowly taking over as head chefs since they love to cook!), and we only indulge in vegan processed “junk” once per week, which I will share in another post. The goal is to ingest foods with ingredients consisting of the actual food itself, aside from spices. You would be surprised to learn how basic, simple, natural foods such as potatoes, beans, quinoa, and rice (not to mention green leafy vegetables) contain more vitamins, minerals, and protein than any animal product, and can be incredibly tasty too! The Second picture is of preparation (all food is organic and first scrubbed with organic veggie wash): -golden potatoes and yellow onions: Roast in the oven after adding a little spring water in trays, onion powder, garlic powder, Himalayan salt, and black pepper (we eyeball all measurements). -sweet mashed potatoes: simply boil in spring water till soft (never use tap as it becomes more toxic when boiled). Mash (we prefer to keep the skin to preserve more vitamins). Add a dash of cinnamon and even nutmeg, nothing else as they are naturally sweet. -Dried black beans, and dried rainbow beans, cooked separately though the same: Depending on quantity cooked (we make several bags a day!) We dice two large onions for four bags. Soak dried beans in spring water (we soak overnight). Boil beans and onions in spring water, add onion and garlic powder, and Himalayan salt to your liking. -baby spinach and kale salad: salad “dressing” made with avocado, fresh lemon, diced onion, bell pepper, onion and garlic powder, dash of salt and black pepper. Use fresh baby spinach and kale, mix and enjoy! #RealFood #HealthyFood #BasicButDelicious

A post shared by Solomon Family (@nataliesuleman) onJun 14, 2020 at 7:49pm PDT

Mama eroină a început de curând să posteze pe rețelele de socializare momente din viața lor, punând mare accent pe dieta copiilor. Nadya îi crește singură și are foarte mult de muncă, mai ales când face foarte multă mâncare.

Adepta unui stil de viață sănătos, aceasta și-a educat copiii să mănânce vegan, permitandu-le într-o singură zi pe săptămână “junk food”.

În vârstă de 45 de ani, Nadya Suleman este o mămică în formă, îşi face timp să aibă grijă şi de corpul ei, care niciodată nu visa să aibă o familie atât de numeroasă, desi mărturisește că întotdeauna și-a dorit mulți copii.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

By sharing some of my fitness history I hope to inspire supporters, who may be struggling with their own fitness journey. Since discovering the gym, in 1991, I have learned the value of constructively channeling stress, anger, emotional pain etc. into working out. The stairmaster has been my go to for stress relief, pressing on 99 min (highest it goes), no trainer, just my mind on “go.” If I do not achieve 10 miles (at least 500 floors), I continue past 99 minutes. I’ve been climbing approximately 45-50 miles per week, incorporating lifting light weights, for the last 29 years. Working out consistently has been a priority for decades, as this provides me the mental and physical strength, stamina, and endurance to be the best I can be, particularly as a mom. Ever since the octuplet pregnancy broke both my back and ribs, if I did not workout I would be wheelchair bound and unable to care for my family. If their is a healthy habit you engage in, that enhances your productivity, protect it; FIGHT for it; NEVER GIVE IT UP! Unfortunately, media surreptitiously concealed this truth about the real me, as it contradicted their preconceived octo-caricature creation. I returned to regular activities DAYS subsequent to birthing EVERY child, including the octuplets, (core exercises, light weights and walking 5-10 miles a day, pulling and pushing kids in wagons and/or strollers); and back to the gym WEEKS subsequent to every birth. I believe my active lifestyle significantly contributed to maintaining and strengthening my mental and physical health. Though genetic predisposition for athleticism may play a part, (my father was a boxer from Jerusalem, Palestine; my mom, despite growing up a WW2 refugee, was a champion runner and given the opportunity to leave her family and train for running in the German Olympics), I believe lifestyle influences our overall health/fitness level far more. We parents lead by example and set the stage for our childrens future health. I chose to instill the value of health/fitness by leading the lifestyle I want my kids to live. #LifelongLifestyle #FitMomOfFourteen #FitFamily 

A post shared by Solomon Family (@nataliesuleman) onJan 12, 2020 at 6:36pm PST
loading...
Comenteaza // Vezi comentarii
        Citeste mai mult despre:   
nadya suleman nadya suleman copii nadya suleman octupleti
Loading...
Daca ti-a placut articolul, urmareste RomaniaTV.NET pe   facebook facebook sau  twitter twitter.
DE ULTIMĂ ORĂ ROMÂNIATV.NET
BILANŢ CORONAVIRUS ROMÂNIA. Creşte numărul pacienţilor de la ATI. Peste 200 de noi cazuri de COVID-19 în 24 de ore
BILANŢ CORONAVIRUS ROMÂNIA. Numărul cazurilor de...
15 iul, 12:53
0
ANPIS: 27, 6 milioane de lei, valoarea alocaţiilor pentru susţinerea familiei din luna mai
CCR, lovitură pentru Guvern. Alocaţiile pentru copii se...
15 iul, 14:38
0
România s-ar putea reîntoarce la vechile restricţii dacă numărul infecţiilor cu COVID-19 va continua să crească
Noi reguli pentru terasele din Centrul Vechi din cauza...
15 iul, 14:22
0
Degajare mare de fum la Spitalul Sinaia! Opt persoane, inclusiv un nou-născut au fost evacuate
Degajare mare de fum la Spitalul Sinaia! Opt persoane,...
15 iul, 13:44
0
Cinci greşeli ale şoferilor, trecute cu vederea de poliţişti
15 iul, 17:15
0
WOWBIZ.RO
Scandal uriaș la mormântul Mădăline Manole! Gestul revoltătot făcut de soțul ei, Petru Mircea
Scandal uriaș la mormântul Mădăline Manole! Gestul...
WOWBIZ.RO
Schimbări majore! Noua Ordonanță de urgență a fost adoptată de Guvernul și a intrat în vigoare
Schimbări majore! Noua Ordonanță de urgență a fost...
WOWBIZ.RO
Maria Ciobanu și-a pierdut memoria! Este cel mai negru coșamr al familiei! ce se întâmplă cu artista
Maria Ciobanu și-a pierdut memoria! Este cel mai negru...
StiriNebune.ro
Cristi Chivu a răbufnit în direct! Mesaj dur pentru români
Cristi Chivu a răbufnit în direct! Mesaj dur pentru români
StiriNebune.ro
Narcis Răducan este puternic afectat de coronavirus: „Situația e dramatică! Am pierdut 90 la sută din afacere!”
Narcis Răducan este puternic afectat de coronavirus:...
StiriNebune.ro
Cum luptă Arabia Saudită cu pandemia de coronavirus. Razvan Lucescu: "Au luat nişte măsuri mult mai rapide"
Cum luptă Arabia Saudită cu pandemia de coronavirus....
EVZ.RO
Smiley, în alertă! Gina Pistol, ţinta unui joc indecent din showbiz. Apar nume grele
Smiley, în alertă! Gina Pistol, ţinta unui joc indecent...
EVZ.RO
Milionarul F.S., decapitat şi apoi tranşat! Atacul sângeros a fost înregistrat. Bombă
Milionarul F.S., decapitat şi apoi tranşat! Atacul...
EVZ.RO
Prinţul Harry, la dezintoxicare! Alcool şi droguri, da. Şoc în Familia Regală Britanică
Prinţul Harry, la dezintoxicare! Alcool şi droguri, da....
ŞTIRI CANCAN.RO
Bianca Pop a dezvăluit adevărul din spatele poveștii...
0
Raed Arafat, despre bilanțul în creștere al noilor cazuri...
0
HUFF.RO
Brigitte Sfăt, bătută cu bestialitate de soțul său, Florin Pastramă
Brigitte Sfăt, bătută cu bestialitate de soțul său,...
HUFF.RO
Andreea Bălan pe masa de operații! Vedeta a povestit înainte tot
Andreea Bălan pe masa de operații! Vedeta a povestit...
HUFF.RO
S-A DECIS! Ce se întâmplă din 16 iunie cu toți românii
S-A DECIS! Ce se întâmplă din 16 iunie cu toți românii
CAPITAL.RO
Studiu cutremurător finanțat de Bill Gates! Ce se va întâmpla cu populația țării noastre
Studiu cutremurător finanțat de Bill Gates! Ce se va...
CAPITAL.RO
E OFICIAL! Iohannis, anunţul zilei! Starea de alertă se PRELUNGEŞTE în România VIDEO
E OFICIAL! Iohannis, anunţul zilei! Starea de alertă se...
CAPITAL.RO
DOCUMENT: Se dau 500 de lei pe lună. Iohannis a promulgat legea. Cine va primi banii
DOCUMENT: Se dau 500 de lei pe lună. Iohannis a promulgat...
SPYNEWS.RO
Soția lui Pepe, totul despre a treia sarcină! Raluca Pascu le-a împărtășit fanilor vestea cea mare
Soția lui Pepe, totul despre a treia sarcină! Raluca...
SPYNEWS.RO
Cristi Borcea a plâns de dorul copiilor din America: „Îmi dau lacrimile că nu îi pot vedea”
Cristi Borcea a plâns de dorul copiilor din America: „Îmi...
SPYNEWS.RO
Asimptomaticii pot sta 48 de ore în izolare! Cum arată Legea carantinării modificată marți seara de Senat
Asimptomaticii pot sta 48 de ore în izolare! Cum arată...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Au două fetițe, iar acum... ILIE NĂSTASE și AMALIA, din nou împreună! Primele imagini
Au două fetițe, iar acum... ILIE NĂSTASE și AMALIA, din...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Antonia, mesaj pentru Vicenzo Castellano! Artista şi-a exprimat public dezamăgirea
Antonia, mesaj pentru Vicenzo Castellano! Artista şi-a...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Andreea Bănică a luat O DECIZIE RADICALĂ imediat după ce a născut. Alte mămici nici nu au vrut să audă de asta
Andreea Bănică a luat O DECIZIE RADICALĂ imediat după ce...
FEMINIS.RO
Ingredient şocant, folosit într-o brutărie franceză: "Ar trebui tratată ca pe o mină de aur!"
Ingredient şocant, folosit într-o brutărie franceză: \"Ar...
NOOBZ.RO
Telefonul lui Jeff Bezos de la Amazon a fost ”spart de un prinț”
Telefonul lui Jeff Bezos de la Amazon a fost ”spart de un...
NOOBZ.RO
Noua interfață Facebook cu mod întunecat e aici
Noua interfață Facebook cu mod întunecat e aici
JURNALUL.RO
Focare Covid-19 în 5 județe. Acestea reprezintă 44% din totalul cazurilor cu noul coronavirus din ultima săptămână
Focare Covid-19 în 5 județe. Acestea reprezintă 44% din...
JURNALUL.RO
„Închisoarea medicală” de pandemie nu conține avizul CSM, deși ea se contestă la judecător
„Închisoarea medicală” de pandemie nu conține avizul CSM,...
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop săptămânal, 13 - 19 iulie. Vărsătorii învață să se bucure de lucrurile mărunte
Horoscop săptămânal, 13 - 19 iulie. Vărsătorii învață să...
B365.RO
Proiect: Vouchere de 50 de lei de persoană pentru bucureștenii peste 14 ani. Care sunt condițiile
Proiect: Vouchere de 50 de lei de persoană pentru...
B365.RO
Incineratorul de nămol este aproape de finalizare: Este o investiție unică în Europa
Incineratorul de nămol este aproape de finalizare: Este o...
B365.RO
Anunțul Ministerului Mediului privind poluarea din Bucureşti: Norul de fum va mai staționa
Anunțul Ministerului Mediului privind poluarea din...
STIRITV.RO
Vecinii Cristinei Țopescu au vorbit, n-au mai suportat și au spus adevărul
Vecinii Cristinei Țopescu au vorbit, n-au mai suportat și...
STIRITV.RO
Ce au găsit ANCHETATORII la casa Cristinei Țopescu! A murit tragic…
Ce au găsit ANCHETATORII la casa Cristinei Țopescu! A...
STIRITV.RO
FENOMEN RAR la noapte, care SCHIMBĂ TOT! Cum sunt afectate zodiile
FENOMEN RAR la noapte, care SCHIMBĂ TOT! Cum sunt...
SFATULPARINTILOR.RO
Horoscop zilnic: Horoscopul zilei de azi, MIERCURI 15 IULIE 2020. Adu lumina in intuneric!
Horoscop zilnic: Horoscopul zilei de azi, MIERCURI 15...
SFATULPARINTILOR.RO
Mesajul ZILEI pentru zodii de la Fecioara Maria, regina ingerilor, MIERCURI 15 IULIE 2020
Mesajul ZILEI pentru zodii de la Fecioara Maria, regina...
SFATULPARINTILOR.RO
Etalare zilnica RUNE mistice MIERCURI 15 IULIE 2020. Mesaje din magia supranaturalului
Etalare zilnica RUNE mistice MIERCURI 15 IULIE 2020....
FEMINIS.RO
Sumele sunt INCREDIBILE! Cât valorează UN singur CUVÂNT din melodiile artiştilor tăi preferaţi
Sumele sunt INCREDIBILE! Cât valorează UN singur CUVÂNT...
FEMINIS.RO
3 motive pentru care vinetele nu sunt o alegere tocmai sănătoasă
3 motive pentru care vinetele nu sunt o alegere tocmai...
FEMINIS.RO
Criză de prezervative din cauza...
Criză de prezervative din cauza...
REDACTIA.RO
Vestea dată de Cristi Borcea și Valentina Pelinel! Toți s-au bucurat pentru ei: „Cel mai frumos dar de la Dumnezeu”
Vestea dată de Cristi Borcea și Valentina Pelinel! Toți...
REDACTIA.RO
Atenție! Se dau bani de la stat. Cine va primi 500 lei lunar
Atenție! Se dau bani de la stat. Cine va primi 500 lei lunar
REDACTIA.RO
Au săpat în grădină după ce au văzut o formă ciudată ieșind în relief. După ce au dezgropat-o, au rămas muți de uimire. Ce fusese îngropat, în tot acest timp, chiar sub nasul lor?
Au săpat în grădină după ce au văzut o formă ciudată...
Fabricat in Romania
Starea de alerta se prelungeste. Reguli noi pentru urmatoarele 30 de zile. Anuntul facut de Klaus Iohannis
Starea de alerta se prelungeste. Reguli noi pentru...
Fabricat in Romania
Veste buna! Se dau bani in plus la pensii. Anuntul ministrului Muncii
Veste buna! Se dau bani in plus la pensii. Anuntul...
Fabricat in Romania
Politia este in alerta! Raed Arafat trece prin momente cumplite. Cine este barbatul care l-a amenintat
Politia este in alerta! Raed Arafat trece prin momente...
COMENTARII



1
EUR
4.8433
RON
15 Jul
noapte 17 °
zi 30 °
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI DIN ECONOMICA.NET
FANATIK.RO
Descoperire INFIORATOARE! Ce au in comun MORTII de COVID-19. Se schimba TOT ce s-a crezut despre coronavirus
Tragedie in aceasta dimineata in Romania. A fost gasita moarta. Politistii socati cand au vazut ca e chiar ea
Anamaria Prodan are COVID-19? A intrat în contact cu unchiul ei, depistat pozitiv! Impresarul a făcut scandal monstru la 112, ca să-şi salveze ruda! Cum a ajutat-o Gigi Becali
INCREDIBIL! Ce face fiica Andreei Esca in timp ce mama si tatal ei ar avea coronavirus! Imaginea care va declansa un SCANDAL pe INTERNET
KANALD.RO
Carmen de la Sălciua, concurentă la "Puterea Dragostei" în sezonul 3? Prima declarație despre participare
Horoscop 15 iulie. 2 zodii au parte de o zi perfectă
Klaus Iohannis, vesti proaste pentru toti romanii! A facut anuntul ACUM: ''Este cea mai grava criza''
Ella de la ''Puterea dragostei'', mesaj pentru Cristina Mihaela, viitoarea prezentatore a emisiunii: ''Rog toti sustinatorii mei...''
Ultimele joburi adaugate
HUFF.RO
Brigitte Sfăt, bătută cu bestialitate de soțul său, Florin Pastramă
Andreea Bălan pe masa de operații! Vedeta a povestit înainte tot
S-A DECIS! Ce se întâmplă din 16 iunie cu toți românii
CAPITAL.RO
Studiu cutremurător finanțat de Bill Gates! Ce se va întâmpla cu populația țării noastre
E OFICIAL! Iohannis, anunţul zilei! Starea de alertă se PRELUNGEŞTE în România VIDEO
DOCUMENT: Se dau 500 de lei pe lună. Iohannis a promulgat legea. Cine va primi banii
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI
JURNALUL.RO
Focare Covid-19 în 5 județe. Acestea reprezintă 44% din totalul cazurilor cu noul coronavirus din ultima săptămână
„Închisoarea medicală” de pandemie nu conține avizul CSM, deși ea se contestă la judecător
Horoscop săptămânal, 13 - 19 iulie. Vărsătorii învață să se bucure de lucrurile mărunte
Ce se întâmplă cu pensiile? Cîțu, anunț important
FEMINIS.RO
Ingredient şocant, folosit într-o brutărie franceză: "Ar trebui tratată ca pe o mină de aur!"
Sumele sunt INCREDIBILE! Cât valorează UN singur CUVÂNT din melodiile artiştilor tăi preferaţi
3 motive pentru care vinetele nu sunt o alegere tocmai sănătoasă
Criză de prezervative din cauza...
StiriNebune.ro
Narcis Răducan este puternic afectat de coronavirus: „Situația e dramatică! Am pierdut 90 la sută din afacere!”
Cum luptă Arabia Saudită cu pandemia de coronavirus. Razvan Lucescu: "Au luat nişte măsuri mult mai rapide"
FCSB. Gigi Becali, ajutor pentru Spitalul „Matei Balș”: „Am sunat la fabrica de cămăși și le-am cerut să facă doar măști și halate”
NOOBZ.RO
Telefonul lui Jeff Bezos de la Amazon a fost ”spart de un prinț”
Noua interfață Facebook cu mod întunecat e aici
Cum să-ți securizezi contul de WhatsApp împotriva hacking-ului social
KFETELE.RO
Andreea Mantea, ÎNLOCUITĂ la Puterea dragostei! Cine îi va lua locul
Horoscop săptămânal Mariana Cojocaru 4 -10 iulie 2020. Cutremure existențiale pentru două zodii
Alexandru Rafila, despre valul doi al pandemiei: „E o situație care era așteptată”
DIVAHAIR.RO
Transformare incredibilă! Oamenii de abia o mai recunosc pe Ramona Gabor, în urma operațiilor estetice. Ți se mai pare că seamănă cu originalul?
Johnny Depp o acuză pe Amber Heard ca l-ar fi bătut
Venus intră în Berbec pe 7 februarie: cum este influențată viața zodiilor
Nabadaiosul Marte intra in Capricorn: zodiile sunt gata sa o ia de la capat
YVE.RO
Horoscop 16 Iulie 2020: astăzi pentru Gemeni se ivesc oportunități financiare
Horoscop Zilnic Joi, 16 Iulie 2020: Se anunță o zi destul de agitată din punct de vedere astrologic
Sfatul zilei 16 Iulie 2020: Taurii trebuie să  gândească pozitiv azi
Mirela Vaida face anunțul despre „telenovela Vulpița”: „Din acest moment, se încheie aici șase luni…”
24 H
CELE MAI CITITE ȘTIRI
OBIECTIV.INFO
Au două fetițe, iar acum... ILIE NĂSTASE și AMALIA, din nou împreună! Primele imagini
Antonia, mesaj pentru Vicenzo Castellano! Artista şi-a exprimat public dezamăgirea
Andreea Bănică a luat O DECIZIE RADICALĂ imediat după ce a născut. Alte mămici nici nu au vrut să audă de asta
Un celebru interlop a vrut s-o răpească pe Elena Băsescu. Ce s-a întâmplat
x
ARTICOLE PE ACEEAŞI TEMĂ