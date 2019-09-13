Articol publicat in: Life

Accident teribil filmat pe şosea. Un tir se opreşte pe acoperişul unei case VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Momentul în care un autotren iese de pe carosabil şi „aterizează” pe acoperişul unei case a fost surprins de un şofer, bărbatul aflându-se în drum spre locul de muncă.

Incidentul a avut loc în Ontario, Canada, iar imaginile au devenit în scurt timp virale În filmare se poate vedea cum autotrenul se deplasează pe o şosea, când dintr-o dată iese de pe carosabil şi aterizează tocmai pe acoperişul unei case. Şoferul era un tânăr de 24 de ani, care nu a păţit nimic grav.
accident TIR accident video ontario canada tir pe acoperis
