Accident teribil filmat pe şosea. Un tir se opreşte pe acoperişul unei case VIDEO

Incidentul a avut loc în Ontario, Canada, iar imaginile au devenit în scurt timp virale În filmare se poate vedea cum autotrenul se deplasează pe o şosea, când dintr-o dată iese de pe carosabil şi aterizează tocmai pe acoperişul unei case. Şoferul era un tânăr de 24 de ani, care nu a păţit nimic grav.

Dashcam footage caught the moment a truck veered off the road and landed on the roof of a house in Ontario, Canada. Police say there were no injuries, but the driver was charged with careless driving. https://t.co/fNn6CrXRW9 pic.twitter.com/lol9u5xqRv