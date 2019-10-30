Masacru de Halloween, în California. Un atacator a deschis focul la o petrecere, sunt cel puţin trei morţi şi mai mulţi răniţi

Bilanţul provizoriu al victimelor indică un număr de cel puţin trei morţi şi nouă răniţi. Ucigaşul este încă liber, după cum scrie presa americană. Petrecerea s-a desfăşurat în aer, la Long Beach, astfel că atacatorul s-a făcut cu uşurinţă nevăzut.

#BREAKING : At least eight people shot at what neighbors describe as a Halloween party in Long Beach. @Stu_Mundel overhead in #Sky2 . #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/6qkZCDjdXi

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL