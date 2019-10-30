Articol publicat in: Extern

Masacru de Halloween, în California. Un atacator a deschis focul la o petrecere, sunt cel puţin trei morţi şi mai mulţi răniţi

Un atacator, deocamdată necunoscut, a deschis focul la o petrecere de Halloween care a avut loc marţi noapte, în California, făcând numeroase victime.

Bilanţul provizoriu al victimelor indică un număr de cel puţin trei morţi şi nouă răniţi. Ucigaşul este încă liber, după cum scrie presa americană. Petrecerea s-a desfăşurat în aer, la Long Beach, astfel că atacatorul s-a făcut cu uşurinţă nevăzut.

 

Ştire în curs de actualizare.
