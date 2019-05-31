Articol publicat in: Extern

Momentul exact al tragediei de pe Dunăre, surprins de camerele video. Comandantul vasului de croazieră a fost arestat VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Comandantul vaporului de croazieră implicat într-o coliziune cu o ambarcaţiune turistică mai mică, miercuri seara, pe Dunăre, în Budapesta, soldată cu cel puţin şapte morţi, turişti sud-coreeni, şi 21 de persoane date dispărute, a fost arestat de poliţie.

Comandantul ucrainean al vaporului de croazieră a fost interogat de către anchetatori în calitate de suspect", a anunţat poliţia joi într-un comunicat. „După ce a fost interogat, Iuri C., în vârstă de 64 de ani, un locuitor din Odesa, a fost plasat în detenţie", a precizat poliţia.

Între tump au apărut filmuleţe cu momentul coliziunii dintre cele două ambarcaţiuni, chiar în apropiere de Podul Margareta, din centrul Budapestei.
loading...
Comenteaza // Vezi comentarii
        Citeste mai mult despre:   
accident Dunăre accident podul margareta turisti morti budapesta vapor scufundat Dunare
Daca ti-a placut articolul, urmareste RomaniaTV.NET pe   facebook facebook sau  twitter twitter.
DE ULTIMĂ ORĂ ROMÂNIATV.NET
Papa Francisc în România
Papa Francisc, vizită istorică în România. Măsuri sporite...
31 mai, 07:42
0
Klaus Iohannis face o declaraţie de presă la ora 17, la Palatul Cotroceni
Klaus Iohannis îl respinge pe Titus Corlăţean şi convoacă...
30 mai, 20:19
0
Florentin Pandele
EXCLUSIV. Florentin Pandele şi-a anunţat candidatura la...
31 mai, 09:48
0
Carmen Dan
CARMEN DAN, audiată la DNA în dosarul Tel Drum, în care...
30 mai, 20:59
0
Prognoza meteo pentru Bucureşti actualizată. Ploi şi descărcări electrice de vineri după-amaiază
Prognoza meteo pentru Bucureşti actualizată. Ploi şi...
31 mai, 10:07
0
WOWBIZ.RO
Reactia lui Jador dupa ce s-a aflat ca dansatoarea manelistilor, Cristina Pucean, ar putea intra in casa Puterea Dragostei
Reactia lui Jador dupa ce s-a aflat ca dansatoarea...
WOWBIZ.RO
Florin Pastrama si Brigitte Nastase, dezvaluiri incendiare! Ce s-a intamplat, cu adevarat, in noaptea nuntii. Detalii picante din dormitor
Florin Pastrama si Brigitte Nastase, dezvaluiri...
WOWBIZ.RO
Surpriza neplacuta pe care o va avea Papa cand va sosi la Bucuresti! Autoritatile au luat masurile necesare
Surpriza neplacuta pe care o va avea Papa cand va sosi la...
StiriNebune.ro
Marian Drăgulescu a divorțat! Care a fost motivul, sportivul a acuzat-o pe Corina
Marian Drăgulescu a divorțat! Care a fost motivul,...
StiriNebune.ro
VIDEO Gigi Becali a făcut SHOW la nunta fostului iubit al Simonei Halep! A cântat cu Steaua di Vreari
VIDEO Gigi Becali a făcut SHOW la nunta fostului iubit al...
StiriNebune.ro
Polițistă din România, fotografiată în ipostaze indecente! Imaginile făcute publice
Polițistă din România, fotografiată în ipostaze...
EVZ.RO
O nouă bombă în Codul Rutier. Șoferii pot părăsi locul unui accident fără să facă închisoare! Care este situația specială în care este permis.
O nouă bombă în Codul Rutier. Șoferii pot părăsi locul...
EVZ.RO
Dragoș Pîslaru, europarlamentar Plus, atacat de Badea și Ciuvică: „I-ați dat comision lui Vâlcov?”.
Dragoș Pîslaru, europarlamentar Plus, atacat de Badea și...
EVZ.RO
Dezlegarea unei enigme: de ce-l iubesc românii pe Papa de la Roma. Spovedaniile ucigașilor unui sfânt.
Dezlegarea unei enigme: de ce-l iubesc românii pe Papa de...
ŞTIRI CANCAN.RO
EXCLUSIV. A murit! Un nume greu din Romania a pierdut...
0
A fost implicată într-un accident rutier. Martorii au...
0
HUFF.RO
Horoscop zilnic 30 mai 2019. Horoscopul zilei de 30 mai. Gemenii EXPLODEAZĂ
Horoscop zilnic 30 mai 2019. Horoscopul zilei de 30 mai....
HUFF.RO
Zodiile care obțin vara aceasta TOT CEEA CE ÎȘI DORESC
Zodiile care obțin vara aceasta TOT CEEA CE ÎȘI DORESC
HUFF.RO
Răsturnare de situație! Camera Deputaților are un nou ȘEF. Alecu CIRC și SCANDAL
Răsturnare de situație! Camera Deputaților are un nou...
CAPITAL.RO
O țară super bogată se deschide pentru străini! A desființat vizele
O țară super bogată se deschide pentru străini! A...
CAPITAL.RO
Este cutremur pentru clasa politică! PSD devine tot mai puternic
Este cutremur pentru clasa politică! PSD devine tot mai...
CAPITAL.RO
Adevărul ascuns din spatele războiului dintre PNL și USR. &#8222;Explicația e simplă&#8221;
Adevărul ascuns din spatele războiului dintre PNL și USR....
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU PRIGOANĂ! VIORICA a murit la 30 de ani
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum arată sora ei! Ce zici? Seamănă?
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum...
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe lângă cafea vor mai primi şi...
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe...
FEMINIS.RO
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția perfectă de dormit, în funcţie de afecţiunile care te supără
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
190.000 mp de centre comerciale, livrati in 2019. Mall-ul ramane preferatul clientilor, desi online-ul a luat avant
190.000 mp de centre comerciale, livrati in 2019. Mall-ul...
NOOBZ.RO
Se întâmplă în tech luni, 27 mai 2019 
Se întâmplă în tech luni, 27 mai 2019 
JURNALUL.RO
Cura de slăbire. Dieta cu lămâie și ghimbir topește RAPID grăsimea de pe abdomen
Cura de slăbire. Dieta cu lămâie și ghimbir topește RAPID...
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop săptămânal 20 - 26 mai 2019. Vreti sa va despartiti de rutina si sa calatoriti, sa invatati ceva nou
Horoscop săptămânal 20 - 26 mai 2019. Vreti sa va...
JURNALUL.RO
Minunile Poliției Locale: a pus cetățenii să atace metroul
Minunile Poliției Locale: a pus cetățenii să atace metroul
B365.RO
Anunț important de la Metrorex. Nou acces la stația de metrou Tineretului
Anunț important de la Metrorex. Nou acces la stația de...
B365.RO
OUG-ul a intrat în vigoare astăzi! Noile reguli pentru transportul în regim de taxi
OUG-ul a intrat în vigoare astăzi! Noile reguli pentru...
B365.RO
Peste 36 de turnuri imobiliare ar putea fi construite în cartierul Baicului. UNDE
Peste 36 de turnuri imobiliare ar putea fi construite în...
FEMINIS.RO
7 puncte erogene de pe corpul unui bărbat
7 puncte erogene de pe corpul unui bărbat
FEMINIS.RO
Descoperă ce spun liniile de pe încheietura ta
Descoperă ce spun liniile de pe încheietura ta
FEMINIS.RO
Ce se va întâmpla cu Arya Stark din Game of Thrones - Directorul HBO a anunţat că...
Ce se va întâmpla cu Arya Stark din Game of Thrones -...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
190.000 mp de centre comerciale, livrati in 2019. Mall-ul ramane preferatul clientilor, desi online-ul a luat avant
190.000 mp de centre comerciale, livrati in 2019. Mall-ul...
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Nou director ĂŽn fruntea Fornetti RomĂ˘nia
Nou director ĂŽn fruntea Fornetti RomĂ˘nia
DAILYBUSINESS.RO
Martin Schulz, noul CEO al Mercedes-Benz Romania
Martin Schulz, noul CEO al Mercedes-Benz Romania
PH-ONLINE.RO
Liviu Pleșoianu, POTOP de acuzații: 'Carmen Dan e la DNA după ce l-a înfruntat pe Iohannis '
Liviu Pleșoianu, POTOP de acuzații: \'Carmen Dan e la DNA...
PH-ONLINE.RO
Cine și ce jocuri se fac pentru viitoarele bătălii electorale
Cine și ce jocuri se fac pentru viitoarele bătălii...
PH-ONLINE.RO
Deputatul "Mitralieră" vede alegătorii ca nişte prostituate: a plătit înainte, acum le cere nesatisfăcut banii înapoi
Deputatul \"Mitralieră\" vede alegătorii ca nişte...
COMENTARII



1
EUR
4.7582
RON
31 May
noapte 17 °
zi 28 °
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI DIN ECONOMICA.NET
FANATIK.RO
MOMENT ISTORIC! Ce a facut Papa in Romania! Toate imaginile sunt AICI!
Rares Bogdan, SCANDAL cu Victor Ponta! Se agita apele in Opozitie! Contre DURE la TV
Romania, ZGUDUITA de mai multe cutremure inainte de vizita Papei! Le-ai simtit?!
Cum a venit Irina Tanase, la inchisoare, la Dragnea! A incercat sa se fereasca, dar...
KANALD.RO
Mihai Constantinescu va fi deconectat de la aparate? Ce hotarare a luat sotia artistului
ULTIMA ORA: Socul zilei in Romania in cazul lui Razvan Ciobanu! Au fost adusi acum la POLITIE
FELICITARI! Vestea incredibila primita de Andreea Mantea! Prezentatoarea TV este in culmea fericirii
Fosta sotie a lui Mihai Constantinescu a primit zeci de mesaje de condoleante
Ultimele joburi adaugate
HUFF.RO
Horoscop zilnic 30 mai 2019. Horoscopul zilei de 30 mai. Gemenii EXPLODEAZĂ
Zodiile care obțin vara aceasta TOT CEEA CE ÎȘI DORESC
Răsturnare de situație! Camera Deputaților are un nou ȘEF. Alecu CIRC și SCANDAL
CAPITAL.RO
O țară super bogată se deschide pentru străini! A desființat vizele
Este cutremur pentru clasa politică! PSD devine tot mai puternic
Adevărul ascuns din spatele războiului dintre PNL și USR. „Explicația e simplă”
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI
JURNALUL.RO
Horoscop săptămânal 3-9 iunie 2019. Încrederea în sine este sporită și veți avea sentimentul ca puteți face orice
Horoscop iunie 2019. Acorzi din ce în ce mai multă atenție vieții personale
Horoscop săptămânal, 27 mai - 2 iunie. Urmează o săptămână agitată şi încerci să-ţi limpezeşti gândurile
O incursiune în lumea „foarte oltenilor”. Băilești. Realitatea e mai haioasă ca bancurile
FEMINIS.RO
Arsuri, dureri de spate sau insomnie? Află poziția perfectă de dormit, în funcţie de afecţiunile care te supără
7 puncte erogene de pe corpul unui bărbat
Descoperă ce spun liniile de pe încheietura ta
Ce se va întâmpla cu Arya Stark din Game of Thrones - Directorul HBO a anunţat că...
StiriNebune.ro
Ce a spus numărul 1 WTA după umilința istorică de la Roland Garros, în primul set
Răsturnare de situație la PAOK Salonic » Vestea pe care Răzvan Lucescu a primit-o
Gică Hagi: "La vot? Nici nu știam!" CTP l-a desființat după replica asta
NOOBZ.RO
Se întâmplă în tech luni, 27 mai 2019 
Excluderea Huawei – Ce se întâmplă cu telefonul tău
Lansare monitoare LG în ploaie de gloanțe la Poligon Joița
SPYNEWS.RO
VIDEO PAPARAZZI / Când vine vorba de răsfăţ, nimeni nu îl întrece! Iată de ce e în stare Sonny Flame pentru cele mai importante fete din viaţa lui
EXCLUSIV / Incredibila poveste de dragoste a unui sportiv de top! S-a însurat cu o pensionară de 84 de ani
PAPARAZZI / Mircea Lucescu, "faultat" pe stradă! În viaţa reală nu-i ca-n fotbal
KFETELE.RO
Soţia lui Mihai Constantinescu a făcut anunţul în lacrimi! S-au oprit aparatele?
Ea A MURIT din cauza cancerului ovarian! Femeile care păţesc asta după menstruaţie riscă să aibă cancer
Horoscop Mariana Cojocaru pentru IUNIE 2019. Începe perioada de transformare. Unii pot trăda în amor sau pot fi trădați - previziuni pentru Kfetele.ro
NSTRAVEL.RO
SEJUR EXOTIC 2019-2020 THAILANDA de la 691 euro
REVELION 2020 SRI LANKA de la 1115 euro
REVELION 2020 ZANZIBAR de la 1395 euro
DIVAHAIR.RO
Miss vara 2019. Femeia din zodiac care va cuceri pe toată lumea
Cum te otrăveşte ciorba de acasă. Greşeala pe care o fac toate gospodinele
Haine pe care să nu le porți vara dacă ești plinuță
Zodii de femei pe care bărbații nu le iau în serios
YVE.RO
Horoscop de weekend 31 Mai – 2 Iunie 2019
Reacția dură a lui Ilie Năstase după ce Brigitte a devenit soția lui Florin Pastramă: „Trebuia să renunțe mai demult la numele de Năstase”
Alex Bodi, iubitul Biancăi Drăgușanu, a dezvăluit cum se înțelege cu Victor Slav
Horoscop 31 Mai 2019: Berbecii vor fi ajutati astazi de intuitie
24 H
CELE MAI CITITE ȘTIRI
OBIECTIV.INFO
Aceasta este singura imagine cu prima soţie a lui SILVIU PRIGOANĂ! VIORICA a murit la 30 de ani
Pe ANDREEA MARIN o ştie o ţară întreagă, dar iată cum arată sora ei! Ce zici? Seamănă?
Aceasta e cafeneaua pe care bărbaţii o vor adora! Pe lângă cafea vor mai primi şi...
Au două fetițe, iar acum... ILIE NĂSTASE și AMALIA, din nou împreună! Primele imagini
VIDEO.3ANYWAY.RO
Ce mașini poţi conduce legal pe șoselele din România fără permis de conducere
Schimbare fără precedent la obţinerea permisului auto
Cea mai mare pensie din Romania incasata in luna aprilie. Cine este pensionarul care a primit o avere
Dezamăgire pentru fiica Adrianei Iliescu la Evaluarea Națională. Ce note a obținut după contestații
ACASA.RO
Mararul, beneficii uimitoare pentru sanatate!
Secretele cuplurilor care au trait fericite pana la adanci batraneti
5 remedii naturale care te ajuta sa scapi de celulita
EDWINKELETI.RO
Cand Leul ia Taurul de coarne. In desert!
x
ARTICOLE PE ACEEAŞI TEMĂ