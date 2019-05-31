Momentul exact al tragediei de pe Dunăre, surprins de camerele video. Comandantul vasului de croazieră a fost arestat VIDEO

„Comandantul ucrainean al vaporului de croazieră a fost interogat de către anchetatori în calitate de suspect", a anunţat poliţia joi într-un comunicat. „După ce a fost interogat, Iuri C., în vârstă de 64 de ani, un locuitor din Odesa, a fost plasat în detenţie", a precizat poliţia.

Între tump au apărut filmuleţe cu momentul coliziunii dintre cele două ambarcaţiuni, chiar în apropiere de Podul Margareta, din centrul Budapestei.

