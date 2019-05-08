Primele imagini cu copilul ducesei Meghan de Sussex şi al prinţului Harry

"Îi am alături pe doi dintre cei mai buni băieţi din lume. Aşa că sunt fericită", a spus , potrivit CNN. Despre bebeluş, ducesa a spus că "are un temperament dulce, este cu adevărat calm".
ducesa Meghan de Sussex
Meghan and Harry's #royalbaby makes his first appearance! "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," says the Duchess of Sussex https://t.co/Qlt4LS1PgR pic.twitter.com/WaByMftOFS— CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2019
The first photos of Meghan and Harry's #royalbaby are here!— CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2019
"He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful," Prince Harry joked: https://t.co/V719rVUlI4 pic.twitter.com/C2ixPWO3Vu