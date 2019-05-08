Articol publicat in: Extern

Primele imagini cu copilul ducesei Meghan de Sussex şi al prinţului Harry

Publicat: (acum o oră) // Actualizat: (acum o oră) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Ducesa Meghan de Sussex şi prinţul Harry l-au prezentat, miercuri, pe băieţelul lor, născut luni dimineaţă, în faţa unui număr mic de jurnalişti adunaţi la St George's Hall de la castelul Windsor.

"Îi am alături pe doi dintre cei mai buni băieţi din lume. Aşa că sunt fericită", a spus , potrivit CNN. Despre bebeluş, ducesa a spus că "are un temperament dulce, este cu adevărat calm".

