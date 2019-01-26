ÎNREGISTREAZĂ-TE CA MEMBRU
Protestul "Vestelor Galbene", episodul 11. Aproape 70.000 de oameni în stradă, incidente în Piaţa Bastiliei VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Aproximativ 69.000 de ”veste galbene” au manifestat sâmbătă în Franţa în ”actul 11”, dintre care 4.000 la Paris, a anunţat Ministerul francez de Interne.

În centrul capitalei franceze au izbucnit incidente în Piaţa Bastiliei, un loc simbolic de adunare a mai multor coloane de "Veste Galbene". Forţele de ordine au făcut uz de gaze lacrimogene şi de un tun cu apă pentru a-i respinge pe manifestanţii care aruncau cu proiectile.

Potrivit cifrelor prefecturii, 22 de persoane au fost interpelate la Paris.
