Protestul "Vestelor Galbene", episodul 11. Aproape 70.000 de oameni în stradă, incidente în Piaţa Bastiliei VIDEO

În centrul capitalei franceze au izbucnit incidente în Piaţa Bastiliei, un loc simbolic de adunare a mai multor coloane de "Veste Galbene". Forţele de ordine au făcut uz de gaze lacrimogene şi de un tun cu apă pentru a-i respinge pe manifestanţii care aruncau cu proiectile.

Potrivit cifrelor prefecturii, 22 de persoane au fost interpelate la Paris.

Hairy here at #Bastille as protestors launch projectiles at police. Stones were landing all around us! Police have moved in with #teargas & #watercannons we took shelter behind tree at end of video #GiletsJaunes #Paris #ActeXI pic.twitter.com/qSgP0CyEyy

BREAKING: WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE looks like one of the #YellowVest movement leaders just lost one of his eyes.



Again it is very common because of the heavy-handed Macron police tactics that many people lose their eyes during the #GiletsJaunes protests.pic.twitter.com/p2BqhzTR38