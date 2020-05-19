Articol publicat in: Life

Transformare radicală pentru un om al străzii. Cum arată după ce a fost tuns şi bărbierit VIDEO

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Un hairstylist care oferă tunsori gratuite persoanelor fără adăpost din Statele Unite a postat pe reţelele de socializare un video impresionant în care un bărbat al străzii este tuns şi bărbierit. Rezultatul este o schimbare radicală de look, iar bărbatul cu greu mai poate fi recunoscut, potrivit Daily Mail.

Foto: Daily Mail

Hairstyilistul reuşeşte să facă minuni cu părul dezordonat, încâlcit şi neîngrijit al bărbatului. Poadoaba capilară a acestuia este tunsă, coafată şi dată cu gel. Bărbatul este, apoi, bărbierit. rezultatul final o face pe o femeie care asista la această transformare să exclame: "Wow! Este o faţă înăuntru!". Iar adevărul este chiar acesta. Aspectul neglijent al homeless-ului ascundea, precum o mască tristă, nişte trăsături deosebite, şarmante.

Bărbatul o răsplăteşte pe femeie pentru complimentul pe care i l-a făcut cu un zâmbet larg. 
