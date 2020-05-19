Transformare radicală pentru un om al străzii. Cum arată după ce a fost tuns şi bărbierit VIDEO

Hairstyilistul reuşeşte să facă minuni cu părul dezordonat, încâlcit şi neîngrijit al bărbatului. Poadoaba capilară a acestuia este tunsă, coafată şi dată cu gel. Bărbatul este, apoi, bărbierit. rezultatul final o face pe o femeie care asista la această transformare să exclame: "Wow! Este o faţă înăuntru!". Iar adevărul este chiar acesta. Aspectul neglijent al homeless-ului ascundea, precum o mască tristă, nişte trăsături deosebite, şarmante.
Bărbatul o răsplăteşte pe femeie pentru complimentul pe care i l-a făcut cu un zâmbet larg.
So I’m Re-sharing this post of Michael, who struggling with addiction Sorry if you’ve already seen this but I want this message to get out! This is what THEMENSGROOMER foundation is all about! Being out on the street doing haircuts for people and maybe being in the right place at the right time w/ the message of recovery in order to change somebody’s life. Ready and willing to get back at it when it’s safe! #hairstyles #sobriety #sober #soberlife #barbers #hairstylists #love #helpingthehomeless