Imagini uluitoare! Mai multe capre au "năvălit" într-un oraş pustiu din Ţara Galilor în plină pandemie de coronavirus

După ce a fost decretată starea de urgență în Marea Britanie, orășelul turistic a devenit tot mai liber, acesta fiind momentul prielnic pentru capre să ia cu "asalt" gardurile vii din oraș.

"Nu eram sigur că au respectat regula distanței de doi metri între ele", a precizat glumind Andrew Stuart, reporter pentru Manchester Evening News.

They run Llandudno now and we just have to accept that as fact. Shenkin must be giving them tips from the Royal Welsh. pic.twitter.com/RaABUtWrDa

I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.



Let me explain... first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC