Imagini uluitoare! Mai multe capre au "năvălit" într-un oraş pustiu din Ţara Galilor în plină pandemie de coronavirus

Internetul este plin de imagini virale cu mai multe capre sălbatice care au dat buzna în centrul pustiu al oraţului Llandudno. 

După ce a fost decretată starea de urgență în Marea Britanie, orășelul turistic a devenit tot mai liber, acesta fiind momentul prielnic pentru capre să ia cu "asalt" gardurile vii din oraș.

"Nu eram sigur că au respectat regula distanței de doi metri între ele", a precizat glumind Andrew Stuart, reporter pentru Manchester Evening News.
