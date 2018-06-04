Unul dintre cei mai iubiţi actori din serialul "The Vampire Diaries" vine în România

Michael Malarkey este si un muzician desavarsit, acesta lansand albumul de debut, "Mongrels"pe 8 septembrie. Michael Malarkey si-a inceput cariera jucand in musical-uri precum "The Great Gatsby". Albumul "Mongrels" a fost primit cum nu se putea mai bine de catre fanii artistului, dar si de catre presa de specialitate care l-a comparat cu Tom Odell sau Hozier.

"Mongrels represents the many-faced animal within us that is here but never quite from here; the dreamer within us, stricken with wanderlust, who is tuned to the frequencies of change; the nomad within us whose roots grow not in the ground, but in the wind. It reflects the mystery of our vagrant nature, at times a source of weakness and at times of power. Mongrels is an album of the changing of the seasons, literal and figurative. It is a journey through the dark woods of Malarkeyís mind, hashing out the trials and tribulations of relationships, wrestling with the opposing forces within, yet always seeking to find meaning in the impermanence of the journey.", a declarat Malarkey despre acest album.

Anul viitor el va pleca intr-un turneu de promovare care se va opri si in Romania, iar fanii acestuia se vor putea bucura de un concert asa cum nu au mai vazut.

