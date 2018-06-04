Siteul RTV.NET foloseste cookies. Continuarea navigarii pe acest site se considera acceptare a politicii de utilizare a cookies. Află mai multe accesand POLITICA COOKIES X
Unul dintre cei mai iubiţi actori din serialul "The Vampire Diaries" vine în România

Publicat: (acum 2 ore) // Actualizat: (acum 2 ore) // Sursa: romaniatv.net

Celebrul actor Michael Malarkey vine în concert la București pe 9 iunie la Hard Rock Cafe de la ora 22:30. Cunoscut pentru rolul lui Enzo din The Vampire Diaries, Michael vine in premiera in Romania pentru un concert unic, plin de emotie.

Michael Malarkey este si un muzician desavarsit, acesta lansand albumul de debut, "Mongrels"pe 8 septembrie. Michael Malarkey si-a inceput cariera jucand in musical-uri precum "The Great Gatsby". Albumul "Mongrels" a fost primit cum nu se putea mai bine de catre fanii artistului, dar si de catre presa de specialitate care l-a comparat cu Tom Odell sau Hozier.

"Mongrels represents the many-faced animal within us that is here but never quite from here; the dreamer within us, stricken with wanderlust, who is tuned to the frequencies of change; the nomad within us whose roots grow not in the ground, but in the wind. It reflects the mystery of our vagrant nature, at times a source of weakness and at times of power. Mongrels is an album of the changing of the seasons, literal and figurative. It is a journey through the dark woods of Malarkeyís mind, hashing out the trials and tribulations of relationships, wrestling with the opposing forces within, yet always seeking to find meaning in the impermanence of the journey.", a declarat Malarkey despre acest album.

Anul viitor el va pleca intr-un turneu de promovare care se va opri si in Romania, iar fanii acestuia se vor putea bucura de un concert asa cum nu au mai vazut.

Biletele se gasesc in format electronic pe www.iabilet.ro si in reteaua fizica iabilet.ro/retea: Magazinele Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1 langa casa de bilete Metrorex, Magazinul Muzica, Expirat Halele Carol (in intervalul orar: 18:00-22:00), Magazinele IQ BOX - Telekom, Cafe Deko, Club Vintage, Club Quantic, Hard Rock Cafe, Agentiile Perfect Tour, Magazinele Uman si in Statiile de Plata SelfPay din toata tara.

Biletele au urmatoarele preturi:

- Acces General cu loc la masa: 80 de lei (doar 200 de locuri)

- Fara loc, in fata scenei: 49

- Pachet VIP (include bilet fara loc, Michael Malarkey passport, intalnire cu artistul si Q&A de 15 minute): 200 de lei - doar 75 de bilete!

Online pe www.iabilet.ro, puteti plati cu cardul, prin Paypal, pe factura la Vodafone sau Orange cu plata la sfarsitul lunii sau ramburs cu plata cash prin Fan Courier oriunde in tara.
Enzo din The Vampire Diaries hard rock cafe Michael Malarkey The Vampire Diaries
